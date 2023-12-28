Steelers Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: Fitzpatrick Remains Out, Good News On Thompson

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their latest injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Not practicing today were: LB Elandon Roberts (pec) and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee).

Limited today were: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) and RB Najee Harris (knee).

Practicing in full today were: S Trenton Thompson (neck) and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder).

Pickett’s status for this weekend’s game remains uncertain. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin indicated Mason Rudolph would enter the week as the starter and he confirmed he took starter reps yesterday. It appears the same setup took place today. Without team reps, it’s hard to believe Pickett will play this weekend, even though he’s declared himself healthy.

Despite Tomlin having early-week optimism, Fitzpatrick isn’t trending towards playing this weekend. But S Trenton Thompson has a shot to suit up and replenish an injured safety group. A full practice today bodes well for his chances. It’s not known if he would start over Eric Rowe, who had a pick in his Steelers’ debut last weekend.

Roberts was ruled out by Tomlin on Tuesday but told reporters not to “count him out” after suffering a pectoral injury in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, back-to-back DNPs aren’t a great sign for him. Harris and Seumalo have battled their injuries throughout the last month and are expected to play this weekend.

The Steelers and Seahawks kickoff Sunday at 4:05 PM/EST.