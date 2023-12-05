Steelers Week 14 Tuesday Injury Report: Najee Harris One Of Three Players Who Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury report of the week on this short week ahead of Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots. On it, three players did not practice Tuesday, including RB Najee Harris (knee), QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), and CB James Pierre (shoulder).

Limited Tuesday were LB Elandon Roberts (groin), C Mason Cole (neck), OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), NT Keeanu Benton (oblique), and DT Cam Heyward (rest/groin). Practicing in full were NT Montravius Adams (ankle) and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hand).

The team held a walkthrough as opposed to a full “normal” practice.

Pickett has already been ruled out with his ankle injury, undergoing surgery Monday morning. QB Mitch Trubisky will get the nod at quarterback with Mason Rudolph serving as the team’s backup. Yesterday, the team signed Trace McSorley to the practice squad as the team’s third-string quarterback.

Harris’ addition to the injury list is notable but it’s hard to know if the team is being careful with him on a short week or if he has a legitimate chance to miss the Patriots game. He has never missed a game in his time with the Steelers.

Roberts, Seumalo, and Pierre were all deemed questionable by Mike Tomlin during his Monday presser. Roberts attempted to re-enter last weekend’s game after suffering his groin injury but lasted two plays before bowing out. Seumalo was hurt late in the first half after taking a hard shot to his right shoulder. He stayed in for one more play before bowing out, replaced by veteran Nate Herbig.

Isaac Seumalo injury. Took a hard shot to the right shoulder at the end of this run. Tried to go one more play before taking himself out. Questionable for Thursday, per Tomlin. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/TOGDOF5M1z — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 5, 2023

Pierre has battled a shoulder injury for weeks and it’s unclear if he will play in Week 14. Tomorrow’s practice is expected to be the team’s most intense one, which will offer a better gauge on the status of Roberts, Seumalo, and Pierre. Benton and Cole’s statuses are also unclear.

Adams has been confirmed by Tomlin to play this week while Fitzpatrick is also expected to play. T.J. Watt will as well despite sustaining a painful right ankle injury against the Cardinals.

Pittsburgh will release a final injury report Wednesday that will include game statuses for each player who appears on the report. The team will have until Thursday at 4 PM/EST to make any roster moves, including practice squad elevations.

The Steelers and Patriots kick off Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST. The game will be shown on TV only in local markets. Otherwise, the game can be found through Amazon.