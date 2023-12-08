Steelers Vs. Patriots Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots Thursday night.

WINNERS

Elandon Roberts – Coming into today, it was highly questionable if Roberts was even going to play. Dealing with a groin injury suffered Sunday, Roberts gutted it out and played in this one. He made plays too, none bigger than his second half tipped pass that was picked by LB Mykal Walker, though Pittsburgh’s offense was unable to come away with points.

Diontae Johnson – Yet again, the passing game was limited in this one. But Johnson made the play of the day through the air, a great track and fully-extended grab for a 25-yard touchdown for Pittsburgh’s first points of the day. Outside of that, he didn’t do much but that was at least a splash play.

Miles Killebrew – When Pittsburgh needed a play, Danny Smith dialed up a block. And Killebrew got the job done. Screaming off the Patriots’ right edge, the 4th quarter punt clipped off Killebrew’s chest and blocked, resulting in just an 11-yard gain. At the time, a key moment considering the Steelers had just failed on fourth down.

Killebrew has now blocked four punts in his three years with Pittsburgh. All four have come in the fourth quarter. After last week’s mess of penalties, he reminded why he has a well-earned roster spot.

Chris Boswell – Pittsburgh’s not as hard to kick as it used to be but a 56-yarder in Acrisure is still mighty impressive. It might’ve been good from 66. Boswell is the offense’s best point producer. Mostly because this offense is a train wreck.

LOSERS

Mike Tomlin – You can’t lose to a pair of two-win teams and not put the head coach on here. An unacceptable loss to the Patriots in a must-win game. Pittsburgh came out flat, allowing an opening drive touchdown to the NFL’s worst offense. They dug themselves a 21-3 hole and tried to catch up the rest of the way.

It’s a disaster week for Pittsburgh, as bad as it’s been. And it falls on the feet of the head coach. There will be a lot more to say in the coming days and he deserves all the criticism headed his way.

Mitch Trubisky – Trubisky did little to move the Steelers’ offense tonight. He struggled to go through his reads, was too reckless with the football early, and couldn’t move the offense with any level of fluidity. Being unable to come away with any points off Mykal Walker’s interception just isn’t good enough.

The Pats have a competent defense but Trubisky failed to make crucial plays in key moments. Instead, he wilted, bailing on pockets, throwing off his back foot, and the early mistakes were killers.

By game’s end, he took downfield shots when the Steelers needed just a couple yards, including a 4th and 2 deep shot to WR Diontae Johnson. It fell incomplete, there was no ref to throw the flag, and the game was essentially over.

Pass Rush – Not good enough tonight. Losing Alex Highsmith didn’t help but the Steelers’ rush did little to get to QB Bailey Zappe, especially early. The pressure slightly ticked up later in the game, Roberts and DT Cam Heyward recording sacks, but T.J. Watt has extremely quiet and the rush overall did little to get home. Zappe looked comfortable after being a mess last week against the Chargers’ terrible defense.

Situational Play Calling – On a pair of 4th and 2’s, the Steelers didn’t have a play. They didn’t have a play to meet the moment and gain two yards. Instead, they called more “standard” dropback plays, the first costing them points inside the Patriots’ 15, the second ahead of the two-minute warning that resulted in that deep shot to Johnson that fell incomplete.

That falls on Tomlin but also Mike Sullivan and Eddie Faulkner. You’re defined by these extra-weighty moments and Pittsburgh fell flat on their face.

Mykal Walker – If there was someone the Patriots picked on, it was Walker. He did have the interception off the Roberts tip but it was Roberts who did the heavy-lifting on the play. Walker was outmatched in coverage, targeted on Hunter Henry’s first touchdown and he was targeted on key third downs in the flat.

He and the Steelers are in a tough spot with so many injuries at the position. But Pittsburgh didn’t do much to limit his snaps (there was some sort of four-man ILB rotation, at least to start), but Walker was a fish out of water tonight.