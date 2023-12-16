Steelers Vs. Colts: Inactives For Week 15

he Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week 15 Saturday afternoon road game against the Indianapolis Colts, and this week there are once again six players on it with one of them dealing with an injury that will prevent him from playing in the 4:30 p.m. contest.

After ending the week listed as out on the team’s injury report, QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) is now officially inactive on Saturday afternoon. Pickett, who sustained his ankle injury in Week 13, will miss his second game of the season on Saturday. He’ll once again be replaced in the starting lineup by QB Mitch Trubisky. QB Mason Rudolph will once again be the backup to Trubisky on Saturday with Pickett sidelined. This is the second time this season that he’s been active for a game.

The Steelers’ other five Week 15 inactive players are all healthy scratches. They include RB Anthony McFarland Jr., T Dylan Cook, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, CB Darius Rush, and ILB Blake Martinez.

Additionally, G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) is active on Saturday after ending the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Also active on Saturday are Steelers outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith after both players cleared concussion protocol earlier in the week.

The Steelers made one elevation from their practice squad on Friday afternoon, and that was LB Kyron Johnson being added. Johnson is active Saturday afternoon against the Colts.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week 15 vs. Colts:

QB Kenny Pickett

CB Darius Rush

OT Dylan Cook

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

ILB Blake Martinez

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

Colts’ Inactive Players:

T Braden Smith

RB Jonathan Taylor

LB Segun Olubi

LB Isaiah Land

Adetomiwa Adebawore

WR Isaiah McKenzie

CB Tony Brown