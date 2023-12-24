Steelers Vs. Bengals Week 16: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally scored more points! It’s a Christmas Miracle, so exciting to say following the three-game losing streak and beating the Cincinnati Bengals in comfortable 34-11 fashion.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The best grade on offense was WR George Pickens (90.1, 46 snaps). He balled out, returning to his “YAC-king” status, which we saw earlier in the season. Pickens had 195 yards, needing just four catches to do so (six targets). Two touchdowns: 86 yards (slant) and 66 yards (go-ball), along with an excellent 44-yard toe tap catch. Accounted for all three of Pittsburgh’s explosive plays, two on third downs as well, aiding a much better performance for Pittsburgh’s offense in that regard (7-of-14, 50-percent).
Great (80-Plus Grades):
One player here. LG Isaac Seumalo (82.6, 59) had a very solid game, with an 80.7-PBLK and 77.9-RBLK grades. This included a nice block on RB Najee Harris’ three-yard touchdown run, another 13 yarder in the red zone, pulling, and getting out on a successful screen as well. Seumalo didn’t allow a single pressure either, leading to a much better outing from the offensive line.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Another offensive lineman makes this tier, with C Mason Cole getting his highest grade of 2023 (71.7, 59). He graded better as a run blocker (73.0) than his 59.7-PBLK, which is fair, losing more reps in pass pro in my notes, allowing one hurry. Great to see him improving the latter half of the season overall.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
NONE. What a refreshing sight after players littering this list in recent weeks.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The Steelers EDGE duo was fantastic, with Alex Highsmith receiving the highest grade on defense and the team (91.9, 47). T.J. Watt came in at 91.1 (45 snaps), each wreaking havoc with six total pressures and a sack. Highsmith led the team impressively with five hurries and made an impact in coverage with one of Pittsburgh’s three interceptions, while Watt provided a whopping four QB hits, a batted pass, and a forced fumble on his sack. Wow.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Three players here. DL Keeanu Benton posted his best grade of 2023 (89.8) on 24 snaps. That was higher than I anticipated, while not a bad game by any means. He provided two pressures, both hurries, for an 85.9-PRSH grade, and a 68.8-RDEF grade. Will be fun to watch the all-22 on him.
S Elijah Riley (88.4, three) made a strong play tackling a four-yard screen, along with good run defense on a red zone third and one on his lone snap against the run. LB Mark Robinson (80.7) also played a limited five snaps, playing well downhill once again, including two tackles on a six-yard catch and a one-yard run stop. On limited opportunity, the two sprinkled in to make an impact.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Five in this tier. EDGE Markus Golden (77.2, 20) had a solid game, in on two tackles against the run including a third and one stop. Also noted two pass rush wins, though they didn’t equate to pressures on the stat sheet.
LB Elandon Roberts (76.9) is the next name in an unfortunately long list of injuries at the position, exiting the game with a pec injury after 17 snaps. He still tied for the most solo tackles (five), with two stops on a one-yard run and third and 12 screen, though I did note a poor rep on defense. His availability, or lack thereof, will be huge for the final two games of 2023.
DL Larry Ogunjobi (76.8, 41) was impactful, penetrating into the backfield on several occasions. 31 of his snaps were against the pass, and provided three pressures, all of which were hurries, along with two tackles including the no gain run stop to open the game. He did miss a run tackle behind the line and noted him washed down the line on a run, but overall strong day.
Another safety in Miles Killebrew stepped into a larger role on defense (75.2, 23). He played encouragingly, providing three tackles, with two stops. Filled an important linebacker void as well. 75.1-TACK and 73.6-COV grades in a nice game.
CB Chandon Sullivan (70.3, 45) provided some big plays, including a tackle for loss with great recognition, a pass breakup on a dangerous cross field through, and the following play tackled a third and 10 for just five yards on a big click and close. He also had good coverage on a RB screen (throwaway) and set the edge on the following screen play that helped limit it to four yards. Thought he’d have a bit higher grade.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Two players here. DL Montravius Adams (45.5, 20) lacked impact, largely non-existent, with 17 snaps as a pass rusher and not a single pressure and noted him pushed back on a particular run play as well.
The lowest grade on defense was newly acquired S Eric Rowe (36.5), signed recently, and starting at the decimated position (a whopping 61 snaps). He provided an interception in his first game as a Steeler, but also let up big plays as well. He was targeted nine times, by far the most on the team, and charged with six catches for 78 yards and 42 in YAC. Missed tackles were also an issue with three, and most notably a poor angle on the only touchdown Pittsburgh allowed in the game (80 yards).
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
The highest-grade on special teams was Miles Boykin (74.3, 17), including a great punt return tackle for no gain. Still playing very well at gunner overall this season.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just one here, appropriately. The lowest graded special-teamer was LS Christian Kuntz, with low snaps on a couple occasions, including K Chris Boswell’s first FG of 50 yards (69.5-FG grade). Holder Pressley Harvin deserves a ton of credit for corralling it, but struggled in the punt game (51.4), with a long of 42 yards downed inside the ten, but the other four punts leaving much to be desired.
Surprises:
- QB Mason Rudolph (65.0, 59) far exceeded expectations, except for PFF’s. He sparked a previously stagnant offense, going 17/27 for 290 yards, two passing touchdowns, no interceptions, did run into a sack, provided a third down red zone scramble that led to another touchdown (Harris), and earned a 124.0-rating. He at least deserved a “good” grade, if not better. Could list others, but this was the most staggering surprise by far in my opinion.
Who were yours?
STEELERS VS. BENGALS WEEK 16 SNAPS & REGULAR SEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Snap Leaders Week 15: OFF-Rudolph/OL. DEF-Porter/Peterson/Wallace. ST-Nick Herbig.
Season: TOTAL-Peterson. OFF-Cole. DEF-Peterson. ST-Nick Herbig.
What a great early Christmas present the Steelers gifted us, with a much-needed win, and thankfully an even happier holiday season to you all.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.