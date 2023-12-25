Steelers Sign RB Anthony McFarland Jr. To Practice Squad

After waiving him on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed RB Anthony McFarland Jr. to the practice squad.

#Steelers signed Anthony McFarland to practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 25, 2023

McFarland was part of a large roster shuffling ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His release helped make way for defensive replacements, the team signing OLB Kyron Johnson off the practice squad to the 53-man roster after using up all three of his elevations. The team also activated S Elijah Riley off injured reserve, though he essentially replaced Damontae Kazee, suspended for the rest of the regular season.

After making the initial 53 man roster out of camp and serving as the team’s starting kick returner in Week One, McFarland landed on IR the following week due to a knee injury. Since, he only appeared in two games this season and recently had been losing out to RB Godwin Igwebuike, who also can return kicks while being a more versatile special teamer.

Barring injury, McFarland figures to spend the final two regular season games on the Steelers’ practice squad. If needed, he could be elevated to the Active/Inactive roster. Pittsburgh drafted him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but he’s struggled to stay healthy and carve out a role in the Steelers’ backfield.