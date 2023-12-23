Steelers LB Mykal Walker Fined For Tackle In Colts Game

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Mykal Walker has been fined $5,611 for unnecessary roughness from last Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The NFL updated its weekly and now public fine sheet, something new for 2023, and highlighted Walker’s infraction.

The fine comes from Walker’s horse-collar tackle trying and failing to prevent this touchdown from RB Zack Moss touchdown early in the second quarter. Trailing from behind, Walker grabbed Moss from the back of his jersey and yanked him down, leading to a flag. Moss scored anyway and the 15 penalty yards were assessed on the ensuing kickoff.

Walker has been picked on in coverage since taking a larger defensive role following season-ending injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander. He’s allowed three touchdowns this year, per our charting, including this one.

On the year, Walker has 22 tackles and two pass deflections.

He joins a long list of Steelers who have been fined this year. Pittsburgh has been among the most fined teams throughout the season, many of them involving offensive or defensive players lowering their heads on contact, an element the league has cracked down on in recent years.

Of course, S Damontae Kazee has been suspended for the rest of the regular season, meaning he’ll lose three game checks. That totals up to more than $200,000 in money lost. Kazee was initially suspended for the entire year, including any playoff games. The postseason ban was rescinded on appeal, but the regular-season suspension stuck.

All NFL fines are predetermined amounts set by the CBA and increase by a designated percentage each year. Fine money is donated to charities of the league’s choosing.