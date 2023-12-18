Steelers Home Underdogs To Bengals For Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their final home game of the 2023 regular season as the underdog. According to the consensus line via the VSIN sportsbook, the Steelers are currently 2.5-point underdogs to the Cincinnati Bengals for Saturday’s Week 16 matchup.

The line opened as a pick ’em before shifting to the Bengals. It then shifted to the Bengals -2 before moving again to -2.5. The over/under is set at 38.5.

Despite Pittsburgh being the home team, it’s no surprise to see Cincinnati sit as favorites. The Bengals haven’t lost a significant step after QB Joe Burrow went down for the season. Backup-turned-starter Jake Browning is 3-1 in relief and playing legitimately good football at times. In Saturday’s 27-24 OT win over the Minnesota Vikings, Browning had his share of struggles and football luck but also made enough plays to lead the win, including a great throw over the middle to WR Tyler Boyd that led to the game-winning kick.

Leaning on their running game more without Burrow, trusty veteran RB Joe Mixon has scored four touchdowns over his last three games, including a score to help knock off the Vikings. With the win, the Bengals moved to 8-6 on the season and jumped the Steelers in the AFC North standings. With Pittsburgh’s loss later Saturday, they remain in last place in the division.

Pittsburgh will look to snap a three-game losing streak and try to recreate any hope of making the playoffs. They beat the Bengals in their Week 12 meeting, Browning’s first start, but he’s a different quarterback since then. And the Steelers a different team.

For the Steelers, their biggest question will be their starting quarterback. Talking with reporters postgame, Mike Tomlin said he did not know who would start next week. QB Kenny Pickett is still recovering from his ankle injury and though he has a chance to play this weekend, it’s more likely he’ll return to the lineup in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. If he’s not healthy enough to play, Mike Tomlin will have to decide between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Though Pittsburgh’s offensive line did him no favors, Trubisky’s struggles continued and he was benched late in the game for Rudolph. Rudolph has not started a game since mid-way through the 2021 season.

On the Bengals’ side, they lost interior run plugger D.J. Reader for the season due to a quad tear. Star WR Ja’Marr Chase suffered a shoulder injury and will go for an MRI, though NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates Chase could still play next weekend.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati kickoff Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.