Stat Pack: Five Numbers To Know Against The Seahawks

Welcome to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers “stat pack,” five numbers you need to know to get ready for the upcoming game. They could relate to the opponent, the Steelers themselves, and could involve an individual, unit, or something else. All to help you become the smartest fan for gameday.

-66

That’s the combined point differential of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks this season. Pittsburgh at -34, Seattle at -32, have the two worst differentials of teams with winning records this season. Both teams come into this game 8-7.

Pittsburgh’s mark is influenced by several blowout losses to the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts with just one win by more than one possession, Saturday’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Seattle’s had a similar story, losing 37-3 to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year, though they have three wins by more than one-score.

2020

That’s the last time the Steelers scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games. Which isn’t as long as you might’ve guessed. That year, Pittsburgh beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-29 in Week Five before knocking off the Cleveland Browns 38-7 the following game. Can the Steelers do the same against the Seahawks?

Seattle has allowed 30-plus points in five games this year. Only Washington, the New York Giants, and Arizona have allowed more such games.

18.0

George Pickens’ yards per reception this season on his 56 grabs. Since 1990, the only other Steelers with 50-plus receptions and a higher per-catch average are Mike Wallace in 2010 and Santonio Holmes in 2007. Pickens’ mark is second-best in football, only behind San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk (18.5).

26th

As in, the Seattle Seahawks don’t rank better than 26th in any key situational category, third down offense/defense or red zone offense/defense. Here are their numbers on the year.

Third Down

Offense: 26th

Defense: 31st

Red Zone

Offense: 28th

Defense: 27th

So situationally, they have been ugly all year long. This is an area where the Steelers must take advantage, though their situational hasn’t been great either. Aside from red zone defense (fifth-best), the Steelers are no better than 22nd in any of those categories.

Eight

The number of sacks the Steelers need over their final two games to reach 50 on the season. A streak broken in 2022, in large part due to T.J. Watt’s injury, but one they were expected to resume in 2023. The team had reached that mark the previous five seasons. It’ll be tough to average four over the next two games but if Pittsburgh can build a lead, Watt and Alex Highsmith could have a big day. QB Geno Smith has been sacked four or more times in a game on three occasions this season.