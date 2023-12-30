Seahawks Downgrade Jordyn Brooks To Out Ahead Of Steelers Matchup, Devin Bush Likely To Start

Despite seeing the field in a limited capacity during Friday’s practice, the Seattle Seahawks have downgraded Jordyn Brooks to out ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brooks suffered an ankle injury in Seattle’s Week 16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

With Brooks out, the Titans will likely turn to former Steelers LB Devin Bush to start against Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh traded up to take Bush 10th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he had a tumultuous tenure with the team. He never returned to form after tearing his ACL during his second season, and Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option ahead of the 2022 season. Bush was ultimately benched by Pittsburgh at the end of the season and signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks this offseason.

Brooks has 109 total tackles this year, 61 of them solo, along with an interception and three passes defensed this season. He’s played and started in all 15 games for the Seahawks this season, and not having him will be a big loss for Seattle. In turning to Bush, they’re starting someone who has just 156 defensive snaps this season and has accumulated just 13 total tackles.

For Seattle, the other injury news to watch tomorrow will come with RB Kenneth Walker II and WR DK Metcalf, both of whom are listed as questionable. The Seahawks also have CB Devon Witherspoon questionable, although the team expects him to play tomorrow.

The Seahawks also released another linebacker today, releasing outside linebacker Frank Clark. Clark had been a healthy scratch three times for Seattle this season, and will now look for a new home with two weeks left in the season.

Pittsburgh is down a key starter tomorrow as well in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, so both teams will be missing a major defensive piece in a pivotal matchup for both team’s playoff hopes.