Schefter: Cardinals Top Two Pass Catchers Expected To Play Versus Steelers

A banged up Arizona Cardinals team is expected to at least have their two primary sources in the passing game for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, TE Trey McBride (groin) and WR Hollywood Brown (heel) are expected to play despite ending the week questionable on the team’s injury report.

Cardinals’ TE Trey McBride, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, is expected to play vs. the Steelers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2023

Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a heel injury, is expected to play vs. the Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2023

McBride is a young and emerging tight end who has become the Cardinals’ top player at the position. Taken in the second round of last year’s draft, he’s broken out this season for 48 receptions, 521 yards, and one touchdown. His receptions and yards rank second on the team. He was a limited participant during the team’s Thursday and Friday practices and was anticipated to play, making Schefter’s report less of a surprise.

Reports also indicated Brown was likely to suit up but his status was far less certain after failing to practice all week due to a heel injury. Traded over from the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2022 draft, Brown, a quality deep threat, has caught 51 passes for 574 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. But he’s struggled to gain chemistry with QB Kyler Murray, catching two or fewer passes in two of the three games Murray has started since recovering from his 2022 ACL tear. Still, with rookie speedster WR Michael Wilson out due to a shoulder injury, Brown is clearly the team’s top target.

Though McBride and Brown will give it a go, the Cardinals are still dealing with multiple injuries. In addition to Wilson, they’re down two key players of their secondary in Starling Thomas V and Antonio Hamilton. Arizona has one of the league’s worst defenses and one of its youngest secondaries, making the Steelers sizable favorites. The Cardinals are 2-10 this season, having one just a lone game since October.

Pittsburgh and Arizona kickoff today at 1 PM/EST.