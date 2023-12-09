Russini: ‘Hard To Find Anyone’ In Steelers’ Organization That Thinks Mike Tomlin Will Be Fired

Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers falling short in back-to-back losses against 2-10 teams, it sounds as if head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t going anywhere. The Athletic’s NFL Insider Dianna Russini said that it’s “anyone in the Steelers’ organization who strongly believes 51-year-old Mike Tomlin will get fired.”

“It’s hard to find anyone in the Steelers’ organization who strongly believes 51-year-old Mike Tomlin will get fired. Though the head coach who has never had a losing season has been losing lately, and to losing teams in front of their home crowd, it’s always explained to me by people who know the operation: Caution and patience. That’s how the Steelers approach business,” Russini wrote in her weekly insider recap.

Russini also touches upon Pittsburgh’s decision to fire Matt Canada, confirming that it was Tomlin’s decision alone, while Steelers owner Art Rooney II was made aware of Tomlin’s decision.

It’s hardly a surprise to hear the Steelers aren’t interested in moving on from Tomlin. While he’s continually fallen short against inferior opponents and hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, this team hardly is reactionary when it comes to getting rid of coaches. That’s why there have only been three head coaches since 1969, and Tomlin is still well-liked from players around the league and respected by almost everyone in the NFL.

He’s been consistent, but at some point, the results on the field have to get better and playoff wins need to again become the norm, and not a surprise. There are likely going to be some staff changes this offseason, and the team could look outside the organization for their new offensive coordinator. But it sure sounds like Mike Tomlin will remain on the Steelers sideline next season.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason for Pittsburgh while they navigate their future. They’ve had a bad offense the last few years, and right now, Kenny Pickett isn’t giving a ton of confidence that he’s the long-term answer at quarterback. While the team is unlikely to move on from Pickett, it’s getting to the point where this team needs to start winning more. That also starts at the top with Tomlin, and while he more than likely won’t be out of a job, his seat is getting warmer, and this week alone was a really bad one for him with the Steelers looking flat and unprepared against bad teams.

For now though, Tomlin and the Steelers are going to be focused on making the playoffs. At 7-6, they’re not dead yet, and Tomlin needs to get this team on the right track to try and make a playoff push.