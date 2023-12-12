Report: Ravens Place WR Devin Duvernay On Injured Reserve

The Baltimore Ravens will be without wide receiver and return specialist Devin Duvernay for the rest of the 2023 regular season after placing the veteran on the Reserve/Injured list Tuesday.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are placing Duvernay on the Reserve/Injured list with a back injury, though the injury will not require a procedure. That should allow Duvernay to return in time for the playoffs for the AFC North-leading Ravens.

#Ravens All-Pro returner Devin Duvernay suffered a back injury on Sunday and is being placed on Injured Reserve, sources say. It will not require a procedure and he should be good for the playoffs. To fill his roster spot, Baltimore signed Malik Cunningham from New England PS. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2023

Duvernay will miss the Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as the Week 15 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 16 Christmas night matchup at San Francisco on Monday Night Football, and Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins.

On the season, Duvernay hasn’t been much of a factor in the Ravens’ offense, hauling in just four passes for 18 yards on nine targets, adding another four carries for 15 yards. He’s worked primarily on special teams, where he’s returned 23 punts for 290 yards and another nine kicks for 174 yards.

Duvernay was injured in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, which led to reserve punt returner Tylan Wallace getting a shot to return punts. He responded by taking a punt in overtime to the end zone for a walk-off 76-yard touchdown, lifting the Ravens to 10-3 on the season.

In his career with the Ravens, Duvernay has 94 receptions for 898 yards and five touchdowns, adding another 27 carries for 219 yards and a touchdown in his time in Baltimore. In the return game, Duvernay has 69 punt returns for 886 yards and another 73 kick returns for 1,811 yards and two touchdowns.