Report: QB Kenny Pickett Will Undergo ‘More Testing’ On Monday, Status Unclear For Thursday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost Sunday, 24-10, to the Arizona Cardinals. To make matters worse, QB Kenny Pickett was injured in the second quarter while trying to scramble for a touchdown up the middle. He was stopped just short of the goal line and his ankle was injured in the process. He entered the game with an ankle brace after being listed on the injury report throughout the week with an ankle injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin did not have any updates on Pickett in his postgame press conference, but Pickett was seen on the sideline in a walking boot throughout the second half.
Pro Football Talk is reporting that Pickett will undergo “more testing tomorrow.” This implies there were some initial tests done and that the Steelers need further opinions on the next steps forward.
The Steelers have a quick turnaround with a game on Thursday Night against the New England Patriots, so even a minor injury could keep Pickett out of the game. If Pickett cannot go, Tomlin said the team will roll with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback.
Before exiting the game, Pickett had seven completions on 10 attempts for 70 yards. He gained 38 of those yards on the first offensive drive with a deep completion to George Pickens. He also rushed for three yards on three attempts, including the 3rd-and-goal play he got injured on.
Trubisky took over to kneel the ball at the end of the second half and then played the entire second half. He fumbled a snap and turned the ball over on a fumble, but that was more on C Mason Cole as the snap was very low. Trubisky finished the game with 117 passing yards, completing 11 of his 17 attempts. He also had a touchdown pass to WR Diontae Johnson in garbage time with the game well out of reach for the Steelers.