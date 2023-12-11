Report: Ravens S Kyle Hamilton Avoids Major Knee Injury, Should Play Week 18 Against Steelers

Baltimore Ravens starting safety Kyle Hamilton underwent an MRI this morning after exiting Sunday’s game in the third quarter with a knee injury. He was quickly ruled out after going to the locker room. Per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz on X, Hamilton suffered a Grade One MCL sprain and will not miss much time, if any.

#Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton suffered a grade 1 MCL sprain during Sunday’s win over the #Rams, source tells @BleacherReport. Expect Baltimore to proceed cautiously, but Hamilton shouldn’t miss much time – if any. The former Notre Dame star has enjoyed a stellar second season,… pic.twitter.com/p7jGXu8cgS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 11, 2023

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter later confirmed this report on X.

An MRI today revealed that Ravens’ standout safety Kyle Hamilton suffered a sprained MCL and he will be considered week to week, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2023

This was the last down he played before exiting the game, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner.

This was Kyle Hamilton's last play of the game. pic.twitter.com/qCtsmVV6Tf — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 10, 2023

He was coming downhill to take on the block from TE Davis Allen and his knee appeared to buckle a bit on contact.

Hamilton is in his second NFL season but has already ascended to be among the best safeties in the league. When the initial Pro Bowl voting was announced last week, he was leading the position in votes. He currently has a 82.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including an 84.5 coverage grade and a 93.1 pass rush grade.

This season, Hamilton has started all 13 games for the Ravens and registered 69 combined tackles, 54 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, and two interceptions, returning one of them for a touchdown. He is among the most important players on the Ravens’ defense. It seems unlikely that Hamilton will miss the Steelers-Ravens game on Jan. 7th for the final game of the regular season.

The Ravens sit atop the AFC playoff field after Sunday’s games. They are right in the thick of the competition for a first-round bye in the playoffs. With one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league, Hamilton will be needed for their late-season push. Their remaining opponents are the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and the Steelers.