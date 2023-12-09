Ravens Excited About Finally Getting Some December Football Out Of QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens consistently start strong. What they’ve struggled with lately is staying strong through the end of the season. And there’s a direct correlation with the health of the running back position. That may finally change in 2023.

QB Lamar Jackson in each of the past two seasons missed several games at the end of the year due to injury. They missed the playoffs entirely in 2021 but survived only to be eliminated in the opening round last year with “Pro Bowl” backup QB Tyler Huntley.

So far, Jackson has the Ravens at 9-3 on the season and very much in the mix for the conference’s top seed. They are currently seeded second behind the Miami Dolphins, who are also 9-3, the only teams in the conference with fewer than four losses.

“December football is so important”, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said yesterday, via the team’s website. “We’re definitely seeking something from a football perspective in December. So, that’s what we’re after right now. But we want to be at our best, and obviously having Lamar and all the guys where they’re at right now are ready to go is something that we’re excited about”.

Although he is not piling up the passing touchdowns, Jackson has been playing some of the best football of his career. He’s on track to set a new career high in passing yards and is protecting the football well. He also continues to be effective as a runner, recently joining the 5,000-yard club, very rare among quarterbacks.

Interestingly, two of the Ravens’ three losses on the season have come within the division, to the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both were surprising defeats, particularly to the Browns, the Ravens leading 31-17 with under nine minutes to go. It was a brutal pick-six that turned the tables, Jackson’s hand hit as he threw, leading to a lame-duck pass.

Now, they do have a tough stretch coming up. Their next game is against the Los Angeles Rams, but after that it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars, the San Francisco 49ers, the Dolphins, and then the Steelers. It’s unknown if Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will be available for that game, however.

Having Jackson actually on the field for these games could finally be the difference. We haven’t seen the Ravens at close to full capacity in late December and into January in a long time. It’s made some people forget how dangerous they can be.

Of course, it all hinges on Jackson remaining healthy throughout that stretch, which many believe is nearly impossible. Yet in the year of quarterback injuries, he’s one of the few at the top who is still standing.