Rapoport: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Expected To Miss Steelers Game

Another update on Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, one that hopefully provides clarity on his outlook for Saturday’s Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chase is “likely to miss some time” following a Monday MRI on his separated shoulder. He is expected to miss this weekend’s game against the Steelers and may miss additional time.

#Bengals star WR Ja'Marr Chase is likely to miss some time, sources said after the MRI on his separated shoulder today. The expectation is that he is sidelined for this week’s game against the #Steelers, and it could extend beyond that, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2023

Chase was injured mid-way through Saturday’s overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings. After initially trying to push through the pain, he went to the locker room and later returned in street clothes while standing along the sidelines, ruled out by the team.

Chase finished the game with four receptions for 64 yards. In the first matchup against the Steelers in Week 12, Chase caught four passes for 81 yards, though two come off of fluky tipped passes that fell into his arms.

Without Chase, WR Tee Higgins will become the Bengals’ top receiver. He missed the first game with an injury and struggled to start the year but has come on strong in recent weeks, including catching a pair of touchdowns to come back and beat the Vikings in overtime. He has 36 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns this year.

Beyond Higgins, veteran WR Tyler Boyd and TE Tanner Hudson will be among QB Jake Browning’s top options in the passing game. Cincinnati has leaned on RB Joe Mixon, rushing for four touchdowns over his last three games. Mixon and the Bengals had no running game in their Week 12 loss to the Steelers, something they’ll need to change to end with a better outcome this time around.

Still pushing for a playoff spot, the Bengals can essentially end the Steelers’ season with a win. Pittsburgh could also likely end Cincinnati’s playoff hopes with a victory and end of their three-game losing streak.