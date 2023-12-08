Rapoport: Alex Highsmith To Undergo Tests On Neck, ‘Chance’ To Play Next Week

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith left the team’s 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots early with a neck injury, another dark cloud that’s hanging over the Steelers after losing to back-to-back 2-10 teams. Ian Rapoport delivered an update on Highsmith on Good Morning Football and said he will undergo tests today but will have a chance to return in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. Rapoport also tweeted the update.

“If the Steelers are going to do anything this season, if they’re gonna make that final playoff push, it would certainly help to have one of their two elite pass rushers,” Rapoport said. “Gonna have tests today on that neck, but the fact that they have several extra days to get ready for the next games at least gives him a chance to play next week.”

From @GMFB: The #Steelers lost pass-rusher Alex Highsmith last night to a neck injury, while #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed practice. pic.twitter.com/tKJJUeS1Q1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2023

Obviously, the results of his testing today will be the determining factor in whether Highsmith can return for what’s become an extremely important road tilt against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 16. Neck injuries can be scary, and the Steelers aren’t going to do anything to jeopardize Highsmith’s short- or long-term health. If he can’t play, he’ll likely be replaced by OLB Nick Herbig, who filled in for him last week and has seemingly passed OLB Markus Golden on the depth chart as Golden was inactive last night.

The Steelers need as much help as possible given how atrocious they’ve looked over the last two games, so having Highsmith healthy and active would obviously be important for them. The team’s pass rush struggled last night, only sacking Patriots QB Bailey Zappe twice, and fellow OLB T.J. Watt has been banged up the last two games, including going down on the first play of the game last night, although he did quickly return.

I’m sure we’ll find out more about Highsmith’s status in the coming days, and there will be more clarity on whether he’ll be able to go in Week 15 against Indianapolis.