Rapoport: Alex Highsmith In Concussion Protocol

After reporting that Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith was undergoing tests for a neck injury he sustained in Thursday’s loss to the New England Patriots, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Highsmith is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

#Steelers standout pass-rusher Alex Highsmith has entered the NFL's concussion protocol following last night's game, sources say. He has more time to clear before their next game with the mini-bye. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2023

Highsmith suffered the injury in the first half, and was replaced primarily by OLB Nick Herbig, who had an impressive seven-tackle outing for the Steelers. Highsmith is a key piece to Pittsburgh’s defense though, and he’s the sort of player that this team is going to need healthy if they want to sneak into the playoffs.

The Steelers pass rush struggled last night, only getting to Patriots QB Bailey Zappe twice. Highsmith has one of the best arsenals of pass-rush moves in the league, and he’s a guy who really could’ve helped the Steelers last night.

The nature of the injury being a neck injury is a little bit scary, and it does seem like Highsmith suffered a concussion, and head safety is still as big of a problem as ever in the NFL. Hopefully, with the Steelers not due to play until December 16, Highsmith can clear the protocol, but the most important thing is going to be his long-term health. The Steelers won’t rush him back with a concussion if he isn’t at 100%.

This season, Highsmith has 27 tackles, two forced fumbles, and six sacks. He signed a four-year extension with Pittsburgh this offseason coming off a 14.5-sack season, and while his sack numbers don’t necessarily reflect it, he’s been just as productive and important for the Steelers this season.