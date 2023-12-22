Pittsburgh Steelers Week 16 Rooting Guide

I know, I know. You’re going to comment below. None of this matters, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t making the playoffs. And you’re probably right. But until the Steelers are mathematically eliminated, and they can’t be this week no matter the results, we’re going to keep posting this guide.

Beyond the Steelers obviously needing a win against the Cincinnati Bengals this Saturday, here are the outcomes fans should be hoping for around the NFL. The info comes courtesy of Pro Football Focus’ Timo Riske, shown below.

Jaguars vs Buccaneers – Root For Buccaneers

An obvious one here. The Jaguars are skidding like the Steelers, losing their last three games. Though still in first place in the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are hot on their heels. Jacksonville’s quarterback situation is uncertain. QB Trevor Lawrence, as of this writing, is still in concussion protocol with his status uncertain for the weekend.

The Buccaneers haven’t had a great year but they’re flying under the radar with QB Baker Mayfield playing well while WR Mike Evans is having another big season. Pittsburgh won’t win the AFC North so getting all the potential Wild Card help it can get is key.

Bills vs Chargers – Root For Chargers

Two weeks ago, Buffalo was 6-6, had lost three of its last four, and it felt like its season was coming to an end. Now, they’re one of football’s hottest teams, beating the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago before blowing the doors off the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. Though still the ninth seed and on the outside looking in, a loss would help clear the way if Pittsburgh can take care of its business.

And Buffalo dropping to a trainwreck of a Chargers team would more demoralizing than any other defeat. Fingers crossed that interim head coach Giff Smith can provide a spark.

Colts vs Falcons – Root For Falcons

Another obvious one here. Take the NFC team to beat the AFC Wild-Card team. Somehow, the Falcons are favorites for this game as they spin the quarterback wheel again, this time going back to Taylor Heinicke. The Colts are poised to get back RB Jonathan Taylor while it appears WR Michael Pittman Jr., on the receiving end of Damontae Kazee’s hit last week, will also suit up.

The Colts are 8-6 with a win over Pittsburgh. An Atlanta victory here jumbles up and even out the wild-card race and give the Steelers a chance to break through over the final two weeks of the season.

Patriots vs Broncos – Root For Patriots

The lone competitive team behind the Steelers in AFC race, Denver enters the week as the 11th seed. An upset loss at home against New England would effectively end the Broncos’ season. The Patriots’ offense has been better the past two outings, of course beating up on Pittsburgh and also scoring 17 in a (relatively) close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. They’re competent now, at least. And Bill Belichick should be able to keep the score down. It’s not like Denver puts up a bunch of points anyway, the 16th-ranked unit has only put up more than 25 points one time since Week Five.

Per NFL.com, if the Broncos win, their playoff odds jump to 37 percent. Compare that to the Steelers, who will still have only a 13-percent chance if they beat the Bengals, only a couple point bump from their current five-percent mark.

Cowboys vs Dolphins – Root For Cowboys

Though this one doesn’t really feel like it matters, it doesn’t hurt if Dallas wins this one. Miami is making the playoffs regardless of outcome but maybe there’s some other underlying reason here. Watch this one regardless just to remind yourself what good scoring offenses look like.

Texans Vs Browns – Root For ?

Interestingly, Riske’s guide doesn’t pick between the Texans and Browns regarding the Steelers’ benefit. I suppose that means there isn’t a tangible benefit from either side winning. Pittsburgh will get help regardless. Either the Browns fall to 9-6 or the Texans will drop to 8-7.

Personally, I’ll take a Texans loss. Drop them to 8-7 and if Pittsburgh wins, they’ll match records. There’s a lot of tiebreaker-related things to wade through and the Texans have the head-to-head win this season, but I’ll take the hope a Texans loss can somehow spur a collapse and losing streak down the stretch.