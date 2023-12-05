Patriots Week 14 Tuesday Injury Report: Pair Of Players Sit Out Practice

After six players were estimated to miss practice yesterday due to injury/illness, the Patriots had two out of practice today. They were RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), WR Demario “Pop” Douglas (concussion).

Per reporter Mike Kadlick, here’s the Patriots’ Tuesday report.

Limited on the day were a slew of players: DL Christian Barmore (shoulder), LB Chris Board (back), WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand), WR DeVante Parker (knee), OL Riley Reiff (knee), and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle).

According to Mass Live’s Mark Daniels, the Patriots seem to be getting past a flu bug that caused Boutte and CB Shaun Wade to miss time during the weekend, though Boutte is still bothered by a shoulder. Practicing in full today were RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), OL Sidy Sow (ankle), and DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (illness). Elliott and Sow were limited for yesterday’s estimated report while Wise was characterized as a DNP.

Stevenson suffered the ankle injury after being taken down on a “hip-drop” tackle in Sunday’s 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While he appeared to have avoided a season-ending injury, it seems doubtful he’ll be able to return in time for Thursday’s game. Elliott is expected to be the Patriots’ lead running back in his absence while Ty Montgomery could see more action. On the year, Douglas has 36 receptions for more than 400 yards while also serving as the team’s punt returner.

Barmore is one of the NFL’s better interior defensive linemen and has a career-high four sacks this season. Brown has started eight games this season but failed to finish last weekend’s game. Smith-Schuster is averaging just 6.8 yards per reception with one touchdown.

The Steelers and Patriots kick off Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST.