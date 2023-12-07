Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham To Roster, Could Throw Wrinkle Into Steelers Game Plan

The New England Patriots have elevated QB Malik Cunningham to their Active/Inactive roster for tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson. The team also elevated RB Kevin Harris.

Undrafted out of Louisville, Cunningham adds a different dynamic to the Patriots’ struggling offense. A solid athlete and dynamic with the football in his hands, he ran a 4.530 at the 2023 NFL Combine. In college, his production waned and he threw just eight touchdowns in ten games as a senior. But he rushed for an incredible 50 scores over his college career, including 32 across his final two seasons.

Speaking to Bob Pompeani on this week’s Mike Tomlin Show, Tomlin noted Cunningham could be a serious threat.

“He could show up and do some wildcat-like things, things of that nature,” Tomlin told Pompeani. “So, that’s something that’s different that has our attention.”

During Tomlin’s Monday press conference, he noted the team’s uncertain situation as a cause for concern, especially on a short week where Pittsburgh has little time to prepare. Perhaps that’s one reason why they signed QB Trace McSorley. Beyond giving the team depth while Kenny Pickett is injured, McSorley’s mobility could be a good scout team look for someone like Cunningham.

So far this season, Cunningham has hardly seen the field. He’s logged just six offensive snaps, all coming in in the team’s Week Six loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He has not thrown a pass though he was sacked once in the game.

Still, for a Patriots’ offense that’s averaging a historically bad 12.1 points per game, it makes sense for them to get him involved. Searching for a spark and without top RB Rhamondre Stevenson, the Pats could use Cunningham on some designed plays in this game in search of a big play. Or perhaps he’ll be used situationally in short-yardage and goal line situations.

QB Bailey Zappe will be the team’s starter, replacing Mac Jones, benched for his poor play.

Harris, a sixth round pick out of South Carolina, carried the ball 18 times for 52 yards for the Patriots last season. He’ll provide depth with Stevenson out though Zeke Elliott is expected to be the team’s feature back. Harris has not appeared in a game this season.