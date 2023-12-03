Pat Freiermuth Expected To See ‘Heavy’ Targets In Steelers Offense

After a career day in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ newly run offense under interim OC Eddie Faulkner and play caller Mike Sullivan, TE Pat Freiermuth is expected to be targeted at a high rate going forward. Appearing on NFL Network Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport said the passing game will aim to get Freiermuth highly involved each week.

“Pat Freiermuth was targeted more than he has been. Really had one of his most productive days. Expect him to try and replicate that,” Rapoport said. “Attack the middle of the field.”

As Rapoport issued that report, the graphic below him read that Freiermuth is expected to receive “heavy” targets in the Steelers’ offense.

From @NFLGameDay: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is playing himself into another new contract to be worked out this offseason, plus the #Steelers may have found something to replicate on offense. pic.twitter.com/2eqIVtKhTP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2023

Freiermuth led the way with nine receptions for 120 yards in last weekend’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Both numbers were career highs, and his 120 yards were more than Heath Miller ever had in a game throughout his long and great career.

Of course, expecting Freiermuth to go for those types of numbers on a weekly basis would be unrealistic, there will be ebbs and flows and opposing game plans can influence the type of day he has. Still, the Steelers’ immediate success attacking that area of the field under the new-look coaching staff is going to make them want to keep trying it. Without any other consistent middle of the field targets, WRs Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III playing just minor roles in the passing game, Freiermuth owns this space.

There’s a chance for Freiermuth to have another impressive day today against the Arizona Cardinals. Last week, the Cardinals allowed Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee to score twice in a blowout loss. The week before against Houston, TE Dalton Schultz found the end zone. And in Week Nine, Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku also scored against them. If Pittsburgh can get into the red zone as often as it did last week, four trips against the Bengals, Freiermuth could be key in finishing off those drives, the one area the Steelers struggled a week ago.