One Thing The Steelers Defense Is Doing Right

It’s been a tough couple week stretch for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Losses to the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, and New England Patriots, matchups that seemed highly favorable for Pittsburgh on paper.

As much negativity as there is, and rightly so, here’s one optimistic twist on things. For more than the first half of the season, the Steelers’ defense was feast or famine. They created big plays. Sacks, interceptions, key turnovers in critical moments. But they allowed just as many big plays. Long receptions and touchdowns that flipped fields and changed games.

Over the last four weeks, that’s changed. Pittsburgh has settled in and tightened the screws in the passing game. A quick comparison to the number of 20-plus yard completions the Steelers allowed from Weeks 1 through 10 versus Weeks 11 through 14.

20-Plus Yard Completions Allowed

Weeks 1-10: 42 (Most In NFL)

Weeks 11-14: 8 (T-7th Fewest In NFL)

A dramatic difference. From allowing easily the highest number of big plays to nearly making the top-five in fewest allowed.

Now, there is one obvious response to this. The quarterbacks Pittsburgh has faced. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jake Browning, Kyler Murray, and Bailey Zappe. Not exactly a list of future Hall of Famers. But it’s not like the Steelers were facing an All-Star cast of names throughout the first 10 weeks. And Pittsburgh’s secondary has been rotating through different people due to injury, not having Minkah Fitzpatrick for half those games (and playing with a broken hand for most of the time since he’s returned) while playing a bunch of new faces defensively, secondary or otherwise.

Despite those challenges, Pittsburgh has improved. They’ll be tested by a strong group of passers over the final four games: Gardner Minshew, an improved Browning, Geno Smith, and (presumably, unless they can rest starters) Lamar Jackson. There’s still reason to think the Steelers will be up to the task. Joey Porter Jr. has become the team’s top cover corner and continues to play well while, as Josh Carney noted, improving his tackling. Patrick Peterson has quietly become solid and steady, not giving up the long ball like he did in his first several weeks with the team. It helps he’s not seeing top wideouts and playing a bit more in the slot than before. Pittsburgh’s also played a lot more Cover 2 as of late, a “safer” defense with a two-high shell to help keep a lid on things.

Pittsburgh’s defense still has problems. A unit that allowed 21 first half points to Zappe and the Patriots has troubles. And in some ways, the Steelers have flipped their script, not allowing big plays but reducing their number of sacks and splash plays. But in our mission to squint and find an encouraging sign about the Steelers’ defense, this is something they can hopefully maintain over the NFL’s final stretch.