‘Oh Wow, We Fired Coach Canada:’ Rookie OL Spencer Anderson Had No Idea Steelers Were Changing Coordinators

Though Matt Canada was ousted as Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator three weeks ago, hearing reaction from the players is still an interesting nugget. We don’t get to hear much from seventh-round rookie Spencer Anderson, who has logged just one offensive snap this season (a messy kneel-down attempt against Baltimore in Week Five). But he joined the Protect the Shell podcast today offering his thoughts on his first NFL season, part of a Steelers team that made history by firing its coordinator for the first time midseason.

Anderson echoed the thoughts shared by the rest of the team. He had no idea it was coming and found out when the rest of us did.

“I had no clue it was about to happen,” Anderson told host Derwin Gray, another former Steelers draft pick. “We all just kinda woke up to the news. Rolled over and all I see is, ‘Oh wow, we fired Coach Canada.’ That’s crazy.”

Anderson’s comment is interesting though it’s not breaking news. After announcing Canada’s firing Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin told reporters during his noon press conference that he hadn’t informed the players ahead of time. Seemingly none of them knew. Not just rookies like Anderson but team leaders like Cam Heyward, who said he got an alert as he was getting into a car. WR George Pickens went as far to say he didn’t know Canada was fired until Wednesday morning, 24 hours after Canada had packed his bags.

For a rookie like Anderson, he just had to roll with the punches. But the firing meant a little more to him, having been coached by Canada at Maryland during the 2018 season. Anderson was a freshman and Canada the offensive coordinator who took over as interim head coach after D.J. Durkin was fired.

“We have our past but it’s a business. I wasn’t really mad or anything,” Anderson said. “I knew it was a business It’s always sad because you know that guy’s got family.”

Three games in and Canada’s replacements, Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan (the team’s new play caller), haven’t produced better results. It’s impossible to put all the blame on them. Injuries and player execution, or lack thereof, are very much part of the problem, but it seems no matter who is in charge of running the offense, the results have been the same.

For Anderson, his rookie year has been akin to a college redshirt. His versatility has allowed him to dress on gamedays, getting the hat over Dylan Cook, but he’s only logged that one offensive snap along with a handful on the field goal protect team. But making the team as a seventh-round pick is a solid start and his ability to play all five positions will serve him well heading into his second season. With a new coordinator, whoever that may be.