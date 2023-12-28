NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: December 28

Throughout the 2023-2024 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2024 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be keeping an eye on.

Fenway Bowl No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College 11AM EST ESPN

The top draftable prospect to watch for SMU is RB #4 Jaylan Knighton. The 5-10, 185-pound senior lacks ideal size at the position but is a true dual-threat at running back, being a capable receiver out of the backfield as well as a gifted rusher. He started his college career out at Miami and played there from 2020-2022 before transferring to SMU for this season. In his career, Knighton has 1,913 rushing yards, 567 receiving yards, and 21 total touchdowns. This season with the Mustangs, Knighton has 720 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. He is a likely Day-Three pick who can be a quality third-down back at the next level.

Jaylan Knighton gets SMU into the end zone for 6⃣!#AmericanFB x @SMUFB pic.twitter.com/tgjgCBdkOL — The American (@American_Conf) December 2, 2023

For the Eagles, keep an eye on IOL #73 Christian Mahogany. The 6-3, 322-pound senior tore his ACL last season but has come back and returned to form as a quality guard who dominates opponents in the run game while providing steady pass protection. Mahogany joined Boston College in 2019 and redshirted. He jumped into the starting lineup during the 2020 season. In 2021, he was named Second-Team All-ACC for his play. After missing 2022, he managed to earn First-Team All-ACC honors. Mahogany should go somewhere in the middle rounds and have a good chance of becoming a starting guard early in his career.

Watching Christian Mahogany feels like a Ramon Foster flash back. Massive OG that stance/sets look like a OT lol Mahogany missed 2022 with ACL – should be a top iOL prospect for next cycle. 330lb big fella. You'll have fun with this guy @BrandonThornNFL pic.twitter.com/yD7j7GorXB — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) May 4, 2023

Pinstripe Bowl Rutgers vs. Miami (Fla.) 2:15PM EST ESPN

The top prospect to watch for the Scarlet Knights is CB #16 Max Melton. The 6-0, 190-pound corner has been playing for Rutgers since 2020, having become a ballhawk for the defense in his past three seasons. He has 111 total tackles, eight interceptions, and 22 passes defended in his career and has racked up 32 total tackles, six passes defended, and three interceptions just this season. Melton is an instinctive defensive back who does a good job competing at the catch point with opposing receivers. He will need to prove his speed at the Combine, but expect Melton to hear his name called somewhere on Day Two of the NFL Draft.

Max Melton doing Max Melton things. The Rutgers CB is one of the best in the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/8MyrwdvjbB — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) September 3, 2023

The Hurricanes have already had several notable prospects opt-out, including S Kamren Kinchens and James Williams, as well as DL Leonard Taylor. One name to watch for Miami is IOL #70 Javion Cohen, who just declared but appears to still be playing in the bowl game. The 6-4, 305-pound redshirt junior spent three years at Alabama before transferring to Miami, spending most of his time at left guard at both schools. Cohen is an accomplished run blocker and capable pass protector, having a blend of size and athleticism that warrant a middle-round selection for a guard who could become a decent starter in the league.

JAVION COHEN FOR MVP!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Brqot6aWyJ — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) October 28, 2023

Pop-Tarts Bowl No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State 5:45PM EST ESPN

LB Payton Wilson has already opted out of the bowl game for NC State. A couple of names to watch for The Wolfpack that are scheduled to play are OT #74 Anthony Belton and DL #1 Davin Vann. Belton is a big-bodied tackle prospect, standing 6-6, 336 pounds, and uses all of that as a run blocker, driving opposing defensive linemen off the ball. He is also developing as a pass protector, being projected to be a middle-round pick with a high ceiling at the next level. Vann is a redshirt junior and could return to school to boost his draft stock, but the undersized 6-1, 280-pound defender is quite the pass rusher, tallying 5.5 sacks this season and 14 in the last three seasons as he wins with speed, quickness, and an unrelenting pursuit of the football.

📈DL Davin Vann, NC State

📈WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

📈DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon Senior prospects rising and more in this week's All-22 Film Room: https://t.co/OmTnofrstN pic.twitter.com/HjtkvBiiMG — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 13, 2023

TE Ben Sinnott has already opted out of the bowl game for Kansas State. It appears that the Wildcats’ top draft prospect will play, though, is IOL #50 Cooper Beebe. The 6-4, 335-pound senior has become one of the best offensive linemen in college football the last several seasons, opting to return in 2023 instead of declaring for the draft last year. Beebe signed with Kansas State in 2019 and redshirted. He jumped into the starting lineup in 2020 and hasn’t looked back. In 2021 and 2022, he was named First-Team All-Big 12 member. He was named a First-Team All-American this season. Beebe has played tackle and guard in college but would be best suited to stay inside where he can have a long, prestigious career there in the league as a likely Day-Two pick.

The positional versatility #KSU LG Cooper Beebe brings will be so valuable for his evaluation in Mobile. Has climb ability in the run game and a refined pass protector who passes off stunts with ease. Big time get for the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Kyg9IwCChj https://t.co/ZjNuZfcis1 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 9, 2023

Alamo Bowl No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona 9:15PM EST ESPN

The Sooners already have OL Tyler Guyton and Andrew Raym opting out of the bowl game, while LB Danny Stutsman has opted to return in 2024. OT #75 Walter Rouse is expected to play in the game though, as a mid-to-late-round prospect. Rouse stands 6-6, 322 pounds, and had played four seasons at Stanford before transferring to Oklahoma before the 2023 season. He started at left tackle for the Sooners in 2023 and was All-Big 12 honorable mention. He is a capable run-blocker who still needs some work in pass protection to become more than a depth guy at the next level.

Walter Rouse [#75] fighting off two defenders on the game-winning TD pass. 💪#OUDNA x @wrouse19 pic.twitter.com/zB3c1U2g4N — 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) October 8, 2023

OT Jordan Morgan has already opted out for Arizona. WR #2 Jacob Cowing is going to play for the Wildcats and has accepted his invite to the Senior Bowl. The 5-11, 175-pound receiver started his college career at UTEP before he transferred to Arizona for the last two seasons. In his career, he has 309 receptions for 4,325 yards and 31 touchdowns. This season, Cowing has caught 83 passes for 696 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cowing wins with his route-running savvy and quickness and projects to be a quality slot receiver at the next level should he add more size and prove his deep speed in the pre-draft process, likely being a mid-round pick.