NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: December 27

Throughout the 2023-2024 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2024 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be keeping an eye on.

Military Bowl Tulane vs. Virginia Tech 2PM EST ESPN

For the Hokies, keep your eye on EDGE #52 Antwuan Powell-Ryland. Ryland is a junior and could elect to return to school, but the 6-3, 242-pound edge rusher has enjoyed a stellar season after transferring from Florida, posting 39 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles, along with one fumble recovery. He is the ideal fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level, having the athleticism and pass-rush prowess to win around the corner. He could be a mid-round pick this spring if he declares, or could opt to return to school to try and improve his draft stock.

For Tulane, QB #7 Michael Pratt has turned a lot of heads in the scouting process. He has opted out of the bowl game, being a projected mid-round pick this spring. His receiver, WR #4 Jha’Quan Jackson, will be playing, however, having great speed and quickness to win at the line of scrimmage on quick routes as well as down the field. He lacks great size, standing 5-11, 185 pounds, and only tallied 26 receptions for 439 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Still, Jackson has the traits to become a viable slot receiver at the next level, being a likely late-round draft pick.

I liked WR Jha'Quan Jackson more than I expected on tape. He's undersized (5092, 179), but uses subtlety and speed to win. This corner is cooked from the start. Jackson bends the route full speed knowing he has the entire middle field to give Pratt a target. https://t.co/qA6EEJ1z6X pic.twitter.com/RuQLChvE0R — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 20, 2023

Duke’s Mayo Bowl North Carolina vs. West Virginia 5:30PM EST ESPN

North Carolina QB Drake Maye, WR Tez Walker, and LB Cedric Gray have already decided to opt out and declare for the draft. TE Bryson Nesbit will miss the bowl game due to injury, while EDGE Kaimon Rucker has decided to return for his fifth season. One name still playing that could get drafted late or sign as an undrafted free agent is EDGE #10 Desmond Evans. The 6-6, 275-pound senior hasn’t had his measurables or athleticism translate into impressive stats (three career sacks), but the pass rusher has the tools to develop into a rotational edge rusher with more refinement with his hands and developing a counter.

For the Mountaineers, the key guy to watch is C #54 Zach Frazier. The senior started right away as a true freshman in 2020, being named a freshman All-American for his efforts and lobbied that into First Team All-Big 12 selections in 2022 and in 2023 for his stellar, consistent play. He stands 6-3, 310 pounds, having good size and strength to create running lanes as well as hold his own in pass protection. He isn’t the most fluid blocker in open space, but he is cerebral in his play and does a good job utilizing his strength both as a run blocker and pass protector. Look for Fraizer to be one of the first centers drafted in the middle rounds this spring.

True junior #WVU OC Zach Frazier kept flashing on film, and he really opened my eyes with some dominant reps against powerful #Baylor NT Siaki Ika. Lower body torque allows him to win, plus leverage, finisher’s attitude, driving defenders to ground. pic.twitter.com/2kCQSbilwy — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) August 9, 2022

DL #91 Sean Martin is a junior and could go back after this season, but the 6-5, 290-pounder has great size and athleticism as an interior defensive lineman, having pass rush upside with four sacks in 2022 after posting just one this season. He would likely be a late-round pick, so he’ll have to weigh his options.

Holiday Bowl No. 15 Louisville vs. USC 8PM EST FOX

RB Jawhar Jordan and WR Jamari Thrash have opted out for Louisville so far in this game. One Cardinal who still expects to play as of now is EDGE #9 Ashton Gillotte. The 6-3, 270-pound junior had a strong 2023 campaign, posting 11 sacks and three forced fumbles after hitting seven sacks the season before. Gillotte rushes with his hair on fire, playing with relentless effort as he uses his burst and power to win the corner against offensive tackles, as well as his hand usage to win with finesse. He is only a junior and could return back to school, but his production could be enough to make him declare as a likely Day-Two pick.

Earlier in the NC State-Louisville game: DB in the middle #13 and DE #41 took out the LG, C & RG and freed up #9 Ashton Gillotte to get the sack! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xHsf6js5W6 — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 30, 2023

QB Caleb Williams, WR Brenden Rice, and RB MarShawn Lloyd all opted out of the bowl game for USC. As of now, it looks like S #7 Calen Bullock intends to play in the bowl game after declaring for the NFL Draft. The true junior saw the field immediately for the Trojans in 2021, becoming a three-year starter who has tallied 151 total tackles, 15 passes defended, and nine interceptions in his career. Bullock has excellent size, standing 6-3, 190 pounds, with the range to cover ground as a centerfield safety on the backend of the defense. He has legit speed and ball skills and has shown to be a capable tackler, making him one of the best safety prospects in the draft class.

Here is two and a half minutes a Calen Bullock just absolute balling out🔥🔥🔥 Really going to miss this guy flying out there. He gets so much air in his jumps. Calen is NFL ready. Get that💰 Trojan FOREVER⚔️ From all the fans, Thanks & Fight On!✌️ pic.twitter.com/QaalOqrySr — Trojan Football (@TrojanFBx) December 23, 2023

Texas Bowl No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M 9PM EST ESPN

The player to watch for Oklahoma State is EDGE #30 Collin Oliver. The 6-3, 235-pound junior still has eligibility left, meaning he can return to school next season. He is also undersized for the position, affecting his potential impact at the next level. Still, Oliver has been productive in three seasons with the Pokes, notching 22.5 sacks, including 11.5 as a true freshman. He pursues the quarterback with a motor that doesn’t stop, needing to develop more of a pass-rush repertoire, but has the athleticism and intangibles to be a productive player should he declare.

Collin Oliver doesn’t win with his first move, but gets to QB depth & makes the OL turn his shoulders. Once @cloliver25 executes a counter spin, the OL can’t recover & Oliver gets the sack! Always attack with a counter that works off of your primary rush move! #passrush #gopokes pic.twitter.com/Uj7pQre5cs — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 2, 2022

The top prospect for the Aggies has opted out with LB Edgerrin Cooper being a likely top 60 pick this spring. Along with Cooper are DL McKinnley Jackson and WR Ainias Smith, who won’t play. One prospect for A&M that will play in the game is IOL #64 Layden Robinson. Robinson considered going out last year for the draft before he had a down season, encouraging him to return in 2023. He signed with Texas A&M in 2019 and redshirted. He stepped into the starting lineup at right guard in 2020 and has been there since. Robinson is a big, powerful blocker, standing 6-4, 315 pounds that can move people in the run game and has become a better pass protector over the years. He is a projected middle-round pick.