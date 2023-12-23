NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: December 23 (Early Games)

Throughout the 2023-2024 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2024 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be keeping an eye on.

Birmingham Bowl Troy vs. Duke 12PM EST ABC

When the Trojans take the field on Saturday, keep your eyes on EDGE #6 Javon Solomon. Solomon is one of the best pass rushers in college football from a production standpoint this season, having racked up 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 51 total tackles in 2023. Solomon also posted 11 sacks in 2021, having the athleticism along with the bend and hand usage to consistently beat tackles around the corner in his pursuit of the quarterback. He has ideal size and length, standing 6-2, 249 pounds and is the perfect fit for a team looking for a standup 3-4 outside linebacker that should go somewhere in the middle rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears will need another pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat. The top guys in the draft are intruiging, but they may choose to address offensive positions with their top 2 picks. One guy they can get later in the draft is Troy's Javon Solomon. Twitchy, undersized speed rusher… pic.twitter.com/kS0bvF9IjU — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) December 20, 2023

Solomon will have the opportunity to face an NFL-caliber blocker in Duke OL #62 Graham Barton if the projected top 60 pick decides not to opt out of the bowl game. Barton has starred on the blindside the last three seasons for Duke, earning First Team All-ACC honors the last two seasons. He also has experience playing center back in high school and when he first got to college, being a candidate to kick back inside at the next level. The 6-5, 314-pound blocker is a better run blocker than pass protector at this stage of his career, but with further development, Barton could become a quality starter at tackle or on the interior in the league.

Who’s this Graham Barton LT for Duke?! Guys looks legit I’ve now noted ‘62 Duke’ while watching other guys 3x…. Ok let’s watch him pic.twitter.com/3akpioGu3D — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 8, 2023

Another name to watch for Duke is DL #90 DeWayne Carter. The 6-3, 305-pound senior has been a starter for Duke the last three seasons, providing solid run defense while providing a notable interior pass rush. He only posted one sack in 2023, but had 5.5 in 2022 and 4.5 in 2021, having the skill set to get to the passer as a potential mid-round pick.

Camellia Bowl Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois 12PM EST ESPN

For Arkansas State, look for WR Courtney Jackson who is a transfer from Syracuse before coming to Arkansas State. He has spent just the 2023 season with the Red Wolves, posting 38 receptions for 658 yards and seven touchdowns. He still has eligibility left and could return to school, but has the background as a kick and punt returner to latch onto a team as a UDFA if he does declare. For Northern Illinois, keep an eye on RB #1 Antario Brown. Brown is only a junior and could go back to school, but he’s been productive in three seasons with the Huskies, posting 1,164 yards on 187 carries (6.2 YPC) and 10 touchdowns in 2023. Brown has great size, standing 5-11, 219 pounds with burst to rip off long runs if he gets into the secondary, making him a potential late-round draft pick.

Gettin' creative 👀 Antario Brown takes the snap himself for a 24 yard score🙌@NIU_Football | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/3v99fHWlPe — #MACtion (@MACSports) November 25, 2023

Armed Forces Bowl Air Force vs James Madison 3:30PM EST ABC

The player to watch in this game on both sides for scouting purposes is James Madison EDGE #10 Jalen Green. The 6-1, 245-pound senior is undersized when it comes to height and length by NFL standards for edge rushers, but he has been super productive for the Dukes in 2023, posting 15.5 sacks along with two forced fumbles, one pass deflection, and one interception returned for a touchdown. Green uses his size to his advantage, getting leverage by working under and around taller offensive tackles on the edge. He has a good feel for getting the corner on the edge, but will need to continue to show he can set the edge against the run to be a three-down player at the next level as a likely Day Three draft pick.

#JMU DE Jalen Green battles through the holding and gets the strip-sack on 3rd down to force a punt! pic.twitter.com/xTbUi0wXCN — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 9, 2023

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Georgia State vs. Utah State 3:30PM EST ESPN

One name to watch for Georgia State is CB #3 Gavin Pringle. Pringle transferred from Bucknell this past season and played well in his lone season at the FBS level, posting 37 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. He lacks ideal bulk for the position, standing 5-11, 176 pounds, but he plays physical near the line of scrimmage and is a willing tackler. A likely late-round pick of UDFA, Pringle will hope scouts pay attention to his ball skills and give him a shot to make a roster out of training camp while becoming a special teams’ ace.

Gavin Pringle with the takeaway! Third career interception for the senior! @espn Watch: https://t.co/8W5KSzOmW8 pic.twitter.com/5UKvIKWpK1 — Bucknell Football (@Bucknell_FB) September 10, 2022

Pringle will likely see Utah State WR #0 Terrell Vaughn in coverage on Saturday as the pass catcher also is looking to make a statement in front of NFL scouts. The 5’7, 175-pound wideout lacks ideal size and bulk at the position, but he’s been productive in two seasons at Utah State after transfering from the JUCO level, posting 137 catches for 1,471 yards and 15 touchdowns. This season he has caught 81 passes for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns. Vaughn will likely have to play slot at the next level and has the skill set to contribute as a kick returner as well, being a potential UDFA that could sign shortly after the draft.