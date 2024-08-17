Steelers Vs. Bills Preseason Game 2 Preview: 2024 Draft Picks

In anticipation of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ second preseason game on Saturday, I wanted to review a few things before I dive into information after the game.

In the preseason, we get an opportunity to see more action from younger players generally, so I wanted to put a table together of how the 2024 draft played out for Pittsburgh and the Buffalo Bills heading into the game:

Other than getting a reminder of how the draft went for both teams, I also saw some fun takeaways. The Steelers made seven selections, while Buffalo came away with ten players. No first-round picks for the Bills, which was also true for Pittsburgh’s opponent in the preseason opener (Houston).

The first two rounds were mainly offense overall, then a bit more defense in round three, along with things leaning toward that side of the ball on day three. Buffalo had a whopping seven selections on day three, as many picks as the Steelers made the entire draft.

Let’s zoom in on the Bills draft further. Their first pick was early in the second round at No. 33 overall – Florida State WR Keon Coleman. The talented prospect seems primed for a big role in 2024, with key WRs moving on (Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis).

Coleman had a quiet preseason opener, with just one catch on three targets for eight yards. The two incompletions were end-zone targets, though, so Pittsburgh’s secondary should be anticipating that.

Double dipping in the second round, Buffalo made Utah S Cole Bishop their 60th overall selection. The Bills are very high on what he can provide the defense, but he’s been dealing with a shoulder injury and has yet to make his NFL debut. It will be interesting to see if he plays.

Then in round three, Duke DL DeWayne Carter became a Bill (pick No. 95). He played 34 snaps in Week One, with a tackle in his first outing that was seemingly average at best. Can’t wait to see him against Pittsburgh’s o-line, likely facing off against several fellow rookies.

Kentucky RB Ray Davis was the team’s lone fourth-rounder, at 128th overall. He played seven snaps last week, with five rushing attempts, but was stuffed for 2 yards (0.4 YPA). Davis was also involved in the passing game, garnering four targets for 19 yards on three catches.

While Pittsburgh had no picks in the fifth round, Buffalo made three selections: Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran, Washington LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, and Troy EDGE Javon Solomon. Van Pran had plenty of interest from Pittsburgh too, doing their diligence at the position in the 2024 draft. He played 30 snaps in the opener and seemed to play well in his debut.

Ulofoshio was dealing with a rib injury but appeared in the joint practice with the Steelers on Thursday, seemingly set to make his first NFL appearance. Solomon played 21 snaps last week, but his pass rush left more to be desired, though he did have two tackles.

Two picks in the sixth round: UCF T Tylan Grable and Penn State CB Daequan Hardy. Grable played 35 snaps last game, faring better as a pass blocker than in the run game. There were 30 snaps for Hardy in his debut, with no catches allowed on two targets. He also had two tackles.

Just one seventh-rounder for either team. At pick No. 221, Buffalo selected OL Travis Clayton. From the UK and International Pathway Program (IPP), Pittsburgh showed pre-interest in him. He is one of several Bills rookies who is dealing with injury (shoulder, day-to-day), and it would be fun to see him in the stadium if able.

Of course, I’m even more excited to see the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class. Here is a breakdown of their performances via PFF snap counts, grades, stats, and takeaways:

Washington OT Troy Fautanu – 25 snaps, 63.7 offense, 53.9 pass block, 66.3 run block, two pressures, one sack allowed, nine zone run block snaps, and three gap run block snaps. Namely, he had pass block issues, but the main storyline is, unfortunately, suffering an injury in the game that could keep him out for the remainder of the preseason.

West Virginia C Zach Frazier – 39 snaps, 73.5 offense, 73.0 pass block, 72.2 run block, zero pressures or sacks, 11 zone run block snaps, eight gap run block snaps. It was an encouraging debut, especially with the issues C Nate Herbig and QB Justin Fields had in rudimentary snap exchanges (two botched), with Frazier pushing for more first-team reps following a steadier outing.

Michigan WR Roman Wilson – DNP (ankle). He is inching closer to returning from injury, and I can’t wait to see him make his NFL debut.

NC State LB Payton Wilson – 44 snaps, 70.5 defense, 70.5 run defense, 38.6 tackles, 42.1 coverage, five solo tackles, one assist, and two missed tackles. There was a lot of good in Wilson’s debut, but cleaning up in the tackling department and in coverage are hopefully cleaner in Game Two.

South Dakota State OL Mason McCormick – 33 snaps, 48.8 offense, 58.2 pass block, 48.4 run block, two pressures, one sack allowed, eight zone run block snaps, seven gap run block snaps. While McCormick flashed, there is definitely room for growth in his second opportunity, which knock-on-wood is a positive takeaway from the game.

Iowa DL Logan Lee – 24 snaps, 52.4 defense, 53.8 run defense, 66.8 tackle, 54.9 pass rush, no pressures/sacks, one assisted tackle. He aligned primarily at nose tackle, and while Lee is able to play up and down the line, that’s not his best fit, and he struggled in the process. Hope he aligns more at 3-4 defensive end, his more natural spot, and fares better.

Texas DB Ryan Watts – 33 snaps, 65.8 defense, 71.0 run defense, 81.7 tackle, 59.3 coverage, three solo tackles, two assisted tackles, one catch allowed (nine yards) on two targets. Overall, it was nice debut for Watts, I particularly enjoyed his tackling. He is making a strong case for a roster spot at safety. Here’s to continued success against Buffalo.

Outside of injuries (Fautanu, Wilson), the rookie class saw lots of playing time. I hope that valuable experience continues, and I can’t wait to see how the 2024 draft class looks in Game Two.

Which rookies are you most excited to see? Who are your favorites to perform well (if they play)? How about non-rookies? Thanks for reading, and let me know your thoughts in the comments.