NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: December 19

Throughout the 2023-2024 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2024 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be keeping an eye on.

Frisco Bowl Marshall vs. UTSA 9PM EST ESPN

The top player to watch for the Thundering Herd of Marshall is RB #22 Rasheen Ali. The 6-0, 209-pound redshirt junior could elect to return to school next season, but he has played himself into the middle-to-late round range of the 2024 NFL Draft. Ali has rushed for over 1,000 yards in two separate seasons that he has been fully healthy, including this season where he’s toted the ball 203 times for 1,043 yards (5.1 YPC) and 14 touchdowns while throwing in 28 receptions for 213 yards and a score through the air. Ali rushed for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2021, having feature-back size as well as the speed and burst to rip off long runs if he can get to the second level of the defense. He’d make for a great complimentary back at the next level that can earn more playing time if he proves to remain effective with his touches against high-level competition.

For UTSA, keep your eyes on WR #9 Joshua Cephus. The 6-3, 185-pound senior has been a big-play threat for the Roadrunners for some time now, starting his college career with the team back in 2019, and has improved every season. He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time this season, posting 1,049 yards on 82 receptions with nine touchdowns. Cephus has a knack for making plays down the field and being dangerous after the catch, having a long of 84 yards on the season. He possesses the height and leaping ability to make contested catches in coverage, being an ideal red zone threat. A likely Day Three pick, Cephus can use the bowl game to showcase a well-rounded skill set for scouts as he attempts to make a team and climb up the depth chart.