NFL Draft Prospects – 2023 Bowl Game Preview: December 18

Throughout the 2023-2024 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2024 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be keeping an eye on.

Famous Toastery Bowl Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion 2:30PM EST ESPN

The main man to watch for Western Kentucky in this game is WR #11 Malachi Corley. Corley has been with the Hilltoppers the last four seasons, being a starter the last three. In his career, Corley has 255 receptions for 3,009 yards and 29 touchdowns with his best season coming in 2022 when he posted 101 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 scores. This season, Corley totaled 75 receptions for 958 yards and 11 touchdowns. Corley has average height for the position, but possesses a dense frame that helps the 5-11, 210-pounder break through arm tackles as a physical runner after the catch. His play style mirrors that of Deebo Samuel of the 49ers, being a legit threat with the ball in his hands in space while having the hands and athleticism to boot as a likely mid-round prospect.

Nobody in this year’s draft is more physical with ball in their hands than @WKUFootball wideout Malachi Corley. 👀#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/XolK5U8gPU — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 6, 2023

The Monarchs’ top player to watch in his contest will be LB #42 Jason Henderson. The 6-1, 227-pounder is only a junior, suggesting that he could return to Old Dominion next season since he is likely late-round draft pick. However, Henderson’s production the last two seasons has been off the charts, posting 179 total tackles in 2022 and 167 total stops this season. He added 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble to those totals in 2023, being a see-ball, get-ball type of linebacker who relentlessly chases the ball carrier. He does a good job coming downhill and flowing to the sidelines, having his instincts take him to the ball while he works through trash near the line of scrimmage. Should he finish the bowl game with an impressive performance, perhaps that may be enough to make him declare early.