Mitch Trubisky Had Worst Performance Of Any QB In Week 14

To say it was a tough week for QB Mitch Trubisky would be an understatement. Though Mike Tomlin is giving him another chance to start Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, he’ll have to put on a better show than he did in the Steelers’ Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots.

Per Pro Football Focus, Trubisky had the worst passing grade of any NFL quarterback this weekend, bottoming out of 39.7. That ranked 34th out of 34 qualifying quarterbacks, even behind the likes of Los Angeles Chargers backup Easton Stick, who replaced the injured Justin Herbert.

Trubisky’s overall offensive grade, which takes into account things like his scrambling and rushing production, placed him only a few rungs higher, tied with Jared Goff for 31st place.

Trubisky finished Thursday’s performance 22-of-35 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. A less-than-impressive stat line with the tape looking even worse. Trubisky’s turnover was a costly one, a downfield throw he attempted to squeeze between three Patriots defenders that got picked by safety Jabrill Peppers, who returned it deep inside Steelers’ territory. It set up a touchdown to TE Hunter Henry, giving New England a 14-3 lead.

The game didn’t end any better for Trubisky. With a chance to at least tie the game, he threw incomplete on third and fourth down, passing up shorter and open throws to WR Diontae Johnson and WR Allen Robinson II, targeting WR George Pickens and Johnson down the field instead. Both passes hit the ground, essentially ending the game.

As has been the biggest issue in his career, Trubisky is more aggressive than his talent can justify. The physical tools are there, a live arm, mobility, but he’s proven to die by the sword more often than live because of it.

While Trubisky is *only* a backup, plenty of backups-turned-starters excelled this weekend. Cincinnati Bengals QB Jake Browning had the week’s highest passing grade and second-highest offensive grade. New York Jets QB Zach Wilson finished in the top 10 in both categories while New York Giants sensation Tommy DeVito had the ninth-highest offensive ranking.

Despite the rocky performance, Tomlin will give him another chance to prove himself against the Colts this Saturday. During his Monday press conference, Tomlin made it clear that he has no desire in “opening up competition” between Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. If Trubisky’s results are similar this weekend, and if Kenny Pickett isn’t healthy enough for Week 16, there will be more calls to turn to Rudolph. Of course, the Steelers will be 7-7 at that point and whoever the team starts may not really matter.