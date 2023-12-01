Minkah Fitzpatrick Confirms He’s Healthy, Will Play Sunday Against Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is getting one heck of a boost this weekend. Though the team hasn’t officially released its final Friday injury report, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick is declaring himself healthy and playing Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Speaking to reporters Friday, he confirmed he will suit up for this game, as tweeted by The Trib’s Chris Adamski.

Minkah Fitzpatrick says he’s playing Sunday for the Steelers vs the Cardinals — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 1, 2023

Fitzpatrick suffered a hamstring injury early in Week Eight’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars and until this week, had not practiced since then. Despite missing four full games and most of a fifth, he still enters Week 13 tied for the second-most tackles on the team, his 54 matching LB Cole Holcomb, who has been out for the year since Week Nine.

Since sidelined, Fitzpatrick found ways to help the team how he could, becoming a de facto coach and mentoring the Steelers’ replacements while offering key sideline calls to DC Teryl Austin.

“I’ve been trying to be more vocal,” he said via Adamski. “I try to go out there and communicate what I see. Whether it’s in practice, whether it’s in a game, or in a film room. Just try to communicate as much as I can.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick on being more vocal and a quasi coach on the sidelines while he was injured pic.twitter.com/qFoPUzdt5c — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 1, 2023

As you can tell in the video, Fitzpatrick doesn’t have the room’s loudest voice. But he told reporters he’s been working hard on stepping outside of his comfort zone. And when a player of his caliber and resume speaks, people listen.

Fitzpatrick’s return means the Steelers will have all three of their stars, Fitzpatrick, DL Cam Heyward, and OLB T.J. Watt, on the field together for the first time since Week One. According to our charting, the three have only shared the field for 12 snaps this season, one of which was negated by a penalty. That’s just 1.5 percent of the team’s total defensive snaps this season. Heyward missed the first half of the year with a groin injury suffered in Week One, not returning until Week Nine, the first full game Fitzpatrick missed.

Pittsburgh and Arizona kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.