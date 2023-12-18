Mike Tomlin Wanted Checkdown From Mitch Trubisky Before Controversial Punt

One of the more controversial moments in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts was the decision to punt rather than go for a 56-yard field goal. Head coach Mike Tomlin discussed this decision in his postgame press conference and further elaborated on the specifics during his Monday press conference.

“In the play before, I wanted to be aggressive and take a shot down the field. That wasn’t afforded to us, and so then I wanted to check the ball down,” Tomlin said via video posted on the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “We didn’t. We threw the ball out of bounds, and we didn’t improve our field goal positioning.”

Here is the play that Tomlin was referring to.

Mike Tomlin: "You know, in the play before, I wanted to be aggressive and take a shot down the field. That wasn't afforded to us. And so then I wanted to check the ball down, we didn't. We threw the ball out of bounds and we didn't improve our field goal positioning." #Steelers… pic.twitter.com/tKGLpkXXDA — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 18, 2023

Notice how TE Connor Heyward gets open on the hitch route at the top of the screen right near the line to gain. Also, RB Jaylen Warren was available for the checkdown at the bottom of the screen. Either option would have ensured the field goal positioning. Each also would have given the Steelers a chance to convert. QB Mitch Trubisky was locked in on WR George Pickens the whole way with safety help over the top and his pass sailed out of bounds.

The sequence of events prior to this play were an important factor, too. The Steelers were on the Colts’ 29-yard line with a 3rd and 4, but OT Dan Moore Jr. was called for holding to move them into questionable field goal range and 3rd and 14. At that point, the defense had already surrendered 24 unanswered points, so Tomlin wasn’t interested in giving the Colts another short field.

“Under normal circumstances, you guys know routinely we don’t mind challenging our defense and putting them in challenging circumstances,” Tomlin said. “Given the attrition that had transpired, particularly at the safety position, and some things that had transpired right there at the end of the first half, I thought it was more prudent, given the amount of time left in play, to try to work them on the long field and protect the defense.”

A bit of a role reversal as normally Tomlin relies on the defense to protect the offense. With S Minkah Fitzpatrick getting injured and S Damontae Kazee getting ejected, the defense was leaking, badly. Tomlin wanted the offense to be aggressive to make up for their point deficit, but when the play wasn’t there, he would have preferred a checkdown to ensure the field goal. None of that happened as planned, so the Steelers punted.

This mifire by Trubisky and the lack of success on offense has resulted in the Steelers moving forward with QB Mason Rudolph, at least until Kenny Pickett returns.