Mike Tomlin Proud Of The Player (And Person) Cam Heyward Has Become

Cameron Heyward has become synonymous with this era of Pittsburgh Steelers football. In many ways, he is the leader. On the field, always setting the tone. On the sideline, motivating his teammates. In the community, always giving back. He represents the best of what it means to wear the black and gold.

Many young fans may not even remember the Steelers before Heyward. He debuted in 2011, crossing paths with the likes of Troy Polamalu, James Farrior, Brett Keisel, and Mike Wallace.

It was far from instant success for Heyward. He didn’t start in a game in either of his first two seasons and recorded just 2.5 sacks during them. While he was a first-round pick, he struggled to establish himself on a veteran-laden defense.

Mike Tomlin, someone who has been Heyward’s coach for the defensive end’s whole career, talked about what a young Heyward was like in a recent NFL on NBC interview with Peter King.

“He was a young guy when he got here,” Tomlin said. “In practice settings, he’d get frustrated and fight in a minute. He’s developed skill, per his position, that minimizes some of that frustration that used to show up in the form of fighting as a young guy. I think he’s refined his life in a really similar way.”

For recent fans of the team, it must be surprising to hear that Heyward was a bit of a hothead in his youth, as he seems so in control of himself now. But it’s a credit to the Steelers organization and constant veteran presence that he was able to make such a drastic shift.

Now, Heyward looks to be that same veteran presence for the new guard. While his play hasn’t shown much of a decline yet, he is 34, and can’t keep doing this forever.

There was a moment earlier this season before the Packers game, where Tomlin and Heyward shared some words pregame. It seems the two of them have developed some nice chemistry over the years, and trust each other fully.

Mike Tomlin pregame to Cam Heyward vs Packers: "Hey, don't be acting old today. We'll, take care of your all next week. But your ass can't be old today. You can sit on the couch until Thursday, but we need your old ass today. Let's go." #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/nJKLabI6NQ — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) November 16, 2023

“There are things about him that his teammates don’t understand, that they weren’t here for,” Tomlin added. “And, I like to educate them that he wasn’t always like that, or I like to remind him that he wasn’t always like that. If there’s any banter between us, usually it’s along those lines, reminding him of the distance that he has covered.”

When Tomlin calls him “old”, it seems like a term of endearment. He’s saying, you’re our leader. You’re the guy that needs to pave the way for the next generation. And I don’t want to speak for everyone, but there are very few leaders in the NFL right now who are as effective as Cam Heyward.

Watch the whole feature below.