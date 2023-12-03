Mike Tomlin Explains Why Steelers Drafted RB Najee Harris

It was the 2021 NFL Draft’s worst-kept secret. If Alabama RB Najee Harris was on the board, the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to select him. All signs pointed that way. The team’s need at the position, letting RB James Conner hit free agency, the desire to improve the running game, their pre-draft movement, and all the reporting.

Harris made it to the Steelers’ pick. And they turned in the card with his name on it. Sitting down with Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola, Mike Tomlin reflected on why Harris was the team’s choice.

‘We value the high-end, big runners for this time of year,” Tomlin told Labriola. “There’s a reason why we’re always making a push over the second half of the year. We play behind our big people in our run game.”

Pittsburgh has a “type” at running back as much as any position and Tomlin doesn’t deny it. They value size and power and pedigree. Le’Veon Bell, James Conner, later round picks like Jonathan Dwyer, Benny Snell, even Frank Summers over a decade ago. The Steelers will sacrifice speed for size. And those who shouldered the load in college make for an easier evaluation to Tomlin. Harris was one of those guys, a lead runner who thrived against SEC defenses.

“He carried the bulk of the load his last year at Alabama through a 13-14 game schedule. I knew he was built for that. I wasn’t guessing.”

Pittsburgh selected Harris over the other top back of the class, Clemson’s Travis Etienne. Despite Etienne being a home runner hitter, the team selected Harris for the reasons Tomlin mentioned. Etienne went off the board the following pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars and funny enough, has become their bellcow back while Harris is now in a 50/50 split with UDFA Jaylen Warren.

But regardless of background, the Steelers run game has found the right mix. Rushing for 150-plus yards in four straight games, they’ll look to make it five in a row today against the Arizona Cardinals. If they can do that, it’ll be the first time the Steelers have gone five straight games since 1977. The Cardinals run defense certainly can be run on, allowing at least 100 yards in seven straight games.

Over the last two seasons, when the weather’s turned cold, the Steelers running game comes alive. With Harris and Warren, they’ll lead the way as the Steelers search for another victory.