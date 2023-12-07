Mike Tomlin ‘Certainly’ Considering Delegating Green-Dot Duties To A Safety For Patriots Game

There hasn’t been this much concern over a dot since George Costanza purchased a discounted cashmere sweater as a gift for Elaine Benes because it had a red dot on it. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the detrimental dot happens to be green, and its presence is very much required—though I’m not sure anyone wants to wear it any more than the red dot on white cashmere.

The defense could be without its top three signal-callers tonight—the ones who wear the green on the backs of their helmets on the field to signify that they have a speaker attached through which plays are relayed by the coaching staff.

Cole Holcomb was lost for the season due to injury in Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans. A week later, it was Kwon Alexander suffering a season-ending injury. Since that time, Elandon Roberts has really stepped up as an every-down workhorse, but nursing a groin injury, it’s unclear how much he will be able to go tonight, if at all. It has head coach Mike Tomlin seriously contemplating his alternatives—including possibly the safety position.

“Certainly. Whatever we need to do to have our very best communication”, he told Bob Pompeani on the Mike Tomlin Show when asked if he might look to the safety position to potentially wear the green dot tonight.

“It wasn’t a necessary discussion going into that game last week, and that’s when you make your green-dot declarations, going into the game”, he added. “But obviously going into the game this week, it’ll be a subject of discussion, no doubt”.

It wouldn’t be the first time Tomlin opts for a player other than an inside linebacker to sport the green dot. Most infamously, OLB T.J. Watt wore it for exactly one game, hated it, and vowed never to wear it again because it negatively affected his play too much.

But it’s more common for a safety to wear it, particularly if they more frequently line up in the box. I would assume Minkah Fitzpatrick is the more likely option over Damontae Kazee, not just for the fact that he has been in the defense for five years already.

Should Roberts be unable to give it a go, Mykal Walker would likely wear the green dot barring a position change for the role. He is entering his fourth game with the team since injuries led to his promotion, but the defense struggled to communicate with him in that post during last Sunday’s game following Roberts’ injury.

The other options at inside linebacker would be Blake Martinez, signed weeks ago but inactive for the past two games, and Myles Jack, who wore the green dot for the defense last year but who has been off the roster and out of football until recent weeks.

It doesn’t appear as though they have much interest in giving that role to Mark Robinson, the linebacker on the roster who has the longest tenure with the team, so if it doesn’t go any other way, don’t be shocked to see a bit of green when tonight’s broadcast shows Fitzpatrick from behind.