‘Mason Rudolph Saved The Season:’ Ryan Clark Says QB Change Was Adjustment Steelers Needed

It took until Week 16 for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a winning quarterback performance from start to finish. And it came from an unlikely source. With Kenny Pickett not fully healed and Mitch Trubisky not getting the job done, the Steelers had little choice but turn to third-stringer Mason Rudolph against the Cincinnati Bengals. And all he did was play an excellent game, throwing for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s strongest victory of the last two years.

Analyzing the performance on Monday’s Christmas episode of Get Up, Ryan Clark praised Rudolph for playing without fear and getting the job done.

“Mason Rudolph saved the season,” Clark said. “Honestly, Mason Rudolph was the adjustment that this team needed. We thought it was Matt Canada.”

After a three-game losing streak dropped Pittsburgh to 7-7 and out of the AFC playoff field, Saturday was a must-win game. While the Steelers technically wouldn’t have been eliminated from the playoffs with a loss, their odds of making the postseason would’ve been less than one percent. With the win, their odds remain tough, hovering around 13 percent, but there’s a realistic path for this team to make the playoffs.

Rudolph made plays from his literal first pass attempt, connecting with WR George Pickens for an 86-yard touchdown, the latter taking a short slant and outrunning the Bengals’ defense the rest of the way. Not only is it the longest touchdown catch in the NFL this season, it’s also the longest offensive first-quarter touchdown in Steelers history.

“It starts right away with the second play of the football game,” Clark added. “You have the slant to George Pickens, but people are gonna see this and not understand you have to put the football right where you need it in order to get the yards after the catch here.”

As we noted yesterday, it was the same concept the team ran earlier this season late in a Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots. A play Mitch Trubisky missed Pickens on, the two not on the same page about the angle Pickens was taking, leading to a crucial incompletion. Despite Rudolph and Pickens having limited reps together, Rudolph put this one on the money, not forcing his receiver to break stride, and Pickens did the rest.

Acknowledging a poor showing could’ve meant the end of his NFL career, Rudolph told reporters postgame that he wanted to play without regret. He showed that on the field but didn’t drift into reckless territory, trying to be the hero and making all the plays. When he needed to check it down, he checked it down. When he needed to throw the ball away, he threw it away. He balanced playing within the confines of the Steelers’ system while remaining opportunistic, like hitting Pickens down the left sideline for a 44-yard gain on third and long near the end of the first half. That set up a Chris Boswell 50-yard field goal for additional points before the break.

“I felt like Mason Rudolph played the way you’re supposed to play when you’re playing with house money,’ Clark said.

Whether it’s Rudolph getting the nod again or Mike Tomlin going back to a now-healthy Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh will look for a repeat performance in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.