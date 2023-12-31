Look: FOX Makes Graphic Gaffe, Lists LB Cole Holcomb As Steelers’ Starting LT

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb has been on Injured Reserve since Week 10 of the 2023 season after suffering a serious knee injury in Week Nine on Thursday Night Football in a win over the Tennessee Titans.

Yet, despite being out the last two months, FOX somehow thinks that Holcomb…is the Steelers’ left tackle?

In a graphic shortly after halftime highlighting the Steelers’ offensive line, which helped Pittsburgh rush for 145 yards in the first half, marking the most yards in the first half on the ground since October 2006 against the Kansas City Chiefs, FOX listed Holcomb as the Steelers’ left tackle.

No, seriously. Take a look.

It was certainly an impressive performance from the Steelers’ offensive line in the first half, but Holcomb is not an offensive tackle, and he’s not even on the roster at this point. That’s a sizable mistake from the FOX graphic team.

Of course, Dan Moore Jr. is the Steelers’ left tackle. He’s remained the left tackle all season long. Moore wears No. 65, Holcomb was No. 55. Maybe that’s where the mistake was made.

Moore had a key block on Jaylen Warren’s 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and then helped clear the way for both of Najee Harris’ rushing touchdowns as the Steelers have really taken it to Seattle’s defense on the ground.

Hopefully Holcomb is recovering well and makes a full return to the lineup next season.

Just not at left tackle.