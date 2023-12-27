Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,028)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,028 on this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss the “out” Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has with QB Mason Rudolph and the problem he’ll have doing so again next week.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1028)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2548203990
6bc9mw6n