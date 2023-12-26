Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,027)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,027 on this Tuesday afternoon, I discuss how Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said all the right things during his weekly press conference regarding the quarterback situation for Week 17.
