Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,019)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,019 on this Monday afternoon, Ross McCorkle talks about the leadership issues on offense the Pittsburgh Steelers have and how it should have been seen ahead of time.
