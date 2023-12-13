Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,014)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 1,014 on this Wednesday afternoon, I attempt to provide some optimism when it comes to the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1013)

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9647160600

