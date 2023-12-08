Listen: Fans Chant For Mason Rudolph Following Mitch Trubisky Interception

Chanting and voicing their displeasure has been a consistent thing for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium this season.

Earlier in the season, fans chanted “Fire Canada!” to voice their displeasure with former offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Now, they’ve turned their attention toward backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Following an interception early in the second quarter Thursday night against the New England Patriots that led to a 14-3 lead, fans started chanting for third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Here’s a video from a fan in the stadium Thursday night. You can hear fans chanting “Mason Rudolph!”

ACRISURE IS CHANTING MASON RUDOLPH 😭 pic.twitter.com/gnLrsd3ai3 — PickensBurgh🫡 (Tino) (@PickensBurgh) December 8, 2023

Trubisky nearly threw a second interception on third down on the ensuing drive, leading to a Steelers punt.

Trubisky has had a messy tenure with the Steelers. After signing with the franchise in free agency last offseason, Trubisky entered the 2022 season as the starter. But then he struggled quite a bit, leading to his benching at halftime of the Week Four loss to the New York Jets last season, leading to the start of the Kenny Pickett tenure.

Since then, he’s been the backup, but has had to make some appearances as Pickett has struggled to stay healthy. So far this season he’s appeared in four games. He threw a critical interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter in Week Eight with the Steelers down just one score.

Turnovers are a real problem for him. He takes risks with the football, and he did so again Thursday night, throwing a terrible interception to safety Jabrill Peppers. The next drive, cornerback J.C. Jackson nearly picked him on third down, jumping an out route.

Fans are voicing their displeasure. It could be a long night for Trubisky and the Steelers.