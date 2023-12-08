Jaylen Warren’s $48,556 Fine From Week Seven Rescinded

One bit of good news today for the Steelers. Jaylen Warren’s $48,556 fine for lowering his helmet in Week Seven against the Los Angeles Rams was rescinded, per his agents and NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. For Warren, that amount was an entire game check, so the second-year running back will have a little extra spending money in his wallet.

Upon appeal, the NFL has rescinded Jaylen Warren’s fine from this play, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi. A game check back in Warren’s pocket. https://t.co/0OptiXKyzJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2023

Warren was in pass protection on the play and had the impossible job of trying to block Aaron Donald bearing down on him. It didn’t look as if Warren lowered his helmet in any way that should’ve gotten him fined, and it’s good to see the NFL making the right decision by rescinding the fine.

Per report, this is the play that Jaylen Warren was fined for that was rescinded after he appealed it #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/1OBuio3ysK — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 8, 2023

It’s the second time now a Steelers player has had his fine rescinded this season that we know of, as LB Kwon Alexander also had a fine rescinded from the preseason. The Steelers are the NFL’s most-fined team this season, but the total fine value is now going to drop by almost $50k after Warren gets his money back from the league.

Warren’s been one of Pittsburgh’s best offensive threats this season, running 109 times for 612 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also added 42 receptions for 272 yards, displaying an impressive mix of explosiveness and power.

The power involves lowering the helmet in some cases, and the NFL fined Warren $48,556 twice, with the first time coming after the Steelers’ Week Two win over the Cleveland Browns. Fortunately, the league made the right decision to rescind this fine, and now Warren can focus on football.

The Steelers are going to need him to, with the team now 7-6 following back-to-back embarrassing losses. The news of Warren’s fine getting rescinded is one of the only good pieces of news happening around this team right now, as it will try to climb back into the AFC playoff field over the next four games.