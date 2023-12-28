‘Jaylen Doing Jaylen Things’: Eddie Faulkner Not Surprised One Bit By Warren’s Tone-Setting Block

Prior to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, second-year running back Jaylen Warren raised some eyebrows after stating to the media that he would have blocked for George Pickens had the roles been reversed in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Of course, as is well known at this point, Pickens decided not to block on a 1st-and-goal run from the 7-yard line with the ball in Warren’s hands. Pickens’ defender helped stop Warren short of the end zone, and then a few days later Pickens said he was trying to avoid injury.

That seemed to miff Warren a bit, who stated that they play the game differently.

Like any good leader does, Warren let his play do the talking the next time out on the field.

It led to a highlight-reel block on Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt, springing wide receiver Calvin Austin III for a 7-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 lead over the Bengals.

The block was vintage Warren. He plays hard and fast and takes no prisoners. He decleated on the Austin run, putting him on his butt. It’s arguably the best block of the week and has been highlighted all over the major networks.