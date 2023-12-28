‘Jaylen Doing Jaylen Things’: Eddie Faulkner Not Surprised One Bit By Warren’s Tone-Setting Block

Prior to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, second-year running back Jaylen Warren raised some eyebrows after stating to the media that he would have blocked for George Pickens had the roles been reversed in Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Of course, as is well known at this point, Pickens decided not to block on a 1st-and-goal run from the 7-yard line with the ball in Warren’s hands. Pickens’ defender helped stop Warren short of the end zone, and then a few days later Pickens said he was trying to avoid injury.
That seemed to miff Warren a bit, who stated that they play the game differently.
Like any good leader does, Warren let his play do the talking the next time out on the field.
It led to a highlight-reel block on Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt, springing wide receiver Calvin Austin III for a 7-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 lead over the Bengals.
The block was vintage Warren. He plays hard and fast and takes no prisoners. He decleated on the Austin run, putting him on his butt. It’s arguably the best block of the week and has been highlighted all over the major networks.
“At this point it doesn’t surprise me with him,” Steelers interim offensive coordinator and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner said to reporters Thursday, according to the official transcript provided by the team. “He’s a very explosive player and that’s Jaylen doing Jaylen things.”
That type of block from Warren — and backing up his comments from earlier in the week — isn’t a surprise at all. That’s how he earned a spot on the roster last season as an undrafted free agent. That’s how he’s continued to carve out a bigger role week after week. He takes advantage of his opportunities, plays extremely hard and looks to dish out punishment any chance he gets.
He’s a tone-setter for the Steelers, and that was quite evident on the Austin touchdown.
It was a perfect hit. It won him the “Way To Play” award from the NFL for Week 16 because of how textbook the block was.
“He just has the ability to time up his strike with his hips and his feet and based on what the defender is, what move they are making and that is hard to find,” Faulkner said regarding Warren. “But you know, he’s special in that regard, no doubt.”
It’s not just on the move, either. Warren is an exceptional pass blocker, playing with violence at the point of attack to stymie blitzers, allowing his quarterbacks to get throws off. He’s technically sound in that area and explodes into guys. There’s nothing passive about him.
That was on full display against the Bengals. Pratt felt the brunt of it.