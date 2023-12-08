‘It’s Contaminated This Franchise’: Stephen A. Smith Believes Demoralization Has Infected Steelers

Losing to two 2-10 teams in back-to-back weeks can be demoralizing for any NFL team. It’s especially demoralizing for a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers who two weeks ago were 7-4 and right in the thick of things in the AFC race for the playoffs, having one of the NFL’s easiest schedules down the stretch and just needed to take care of business at home against the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots to potentially lock up a spot in the playoffs.

That didn’t occur as Pittsburgh lost both games in a span of five days, making NFL history by becoming the first team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games to teams that were at least eight games under .500. That’s not a team that comes off as a legit playoff contender, let alone the standard of a historic Steelers’ franchise that is used to being in the playoffs on a yearly basis and contending for Super Bowl championships.

Stephen A. Smith spoke about the Steelers and their loss to the Patriots on Thursday on First Take Friday morning, stating that the culture of this team is not what it used to be as the once proud Pittsburgh Steelers look like a shell of their former selves out there under the watchful eye of head coach Mike Tomlin.

“If you’re watching this team, you’re going like this, ‘This offense is trash. We gotta come out here… we can’t afford to make any damn mistakes because they’re not going to do anything to help us,'” Smith said from the defense’s perspective on First Take. “And that’s what I think is going on. Demoralization has kicked in like a virus, and it’s contaminated this franchise. And I think that is what we’re seeing right now from these Pittsburgh Steelers.”

S Minkah Fitzpatrick came out last night and had a similar sentiment in the locker room following the loss, stating that players on this team are showing up thinking that they are going to make plays without putting the work in to make those results happen on the football field. Tomlin mentioned in his press conference following the game that they will get this ship turned around because “that’s what we do” as the Pittsburgh Steelers, but given his results thus far this season as well as in recent memory, nobody is buying this cliché.

The fact of the matter is that Pittsburgh has become a demoralized franchise, having lost confidence in themselves that they can go out there and properly execute to get the job done. The offense has failed to progress over the course of the season, looking even worse with QB Mitch Trubisky under center than QB Kenny Pickett who hasn’t been even average this season. They managed to get rid of OC Matt Canada a few weeks ago, but the issues on offense continue to pile up week-after-week. THis has only placed more pressure on the defense to go out there and play flawless football, being a difficult task to not slip up once given the number of injuries that unit is dealing with.

Still, the defense allowed the Patriots to look like the Kansas City Chiefs to start the game, giving up three touchdowns within the first 1.5 quarters of play. The eventually got locked in, but not after they spotted New England a 21-3 lead which ended up being too great of a deficit to come back from.

Last night showed us a Steelers’ team where it looked like their will was broken despite being the fifth seed in the playoffs heading into the game. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit said multiple times through the game that Pittsburgh was lacking that fire and sense of urgency as a team right in the thick of things in the AFC compared to the Patriots who have been all but eliminated from contention, but managed to play hard and once again be a thorn in Pittsburgh’s side. Something must change in Pittsburgh going forward if this team is going to rebound and somehow make the postseason, and it all starts with confidence and self-belief. That starts with Tomlin and the message that he is delivering to his team, but it’s also on the players to believe it and take it to heart as a team that has the pieces in place to be a much better team than they have been showing us on the field.