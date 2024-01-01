Injury Update: T.J. Watt Hurt But Expected To Be Fine, Says Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Seattle with a win and, largely, a clean bill of health. Speaking with reporters in his postgame presser, Mike Tomlin mentioned just two names in his injury roundup, OLB T.J. Watt and CB Joey Porter Jr.

Tomlin indicated both players seemed fine and didn’t express concern for Week 18’s regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

“T.J. got injured in-game, but I think he’s gonna be okay,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com after the 30-23 win. “The rest are bumps and bruises associated with play. I think Joey Porter went down, but he went back in.”

Porter was dinged in the first half, on a knee and left the game for a handful of snaps. But he returned and finished the game, though Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith threw a touchdown pass attacking Porter’s replacement, CB James Pierre, late in the half.

Watt was injured attempting to sack Smith bending the corner late in the game. He walked off the field and missed a couple of snaps but returned and finished the contest. He finished the day with just two tackles and one QB hit, missing some chances to take Smith down. But he was also seemingly held several times, plays that weren’t flagged by the officiating crew.

Pittsburgh came into this game with three players declared out due to injury: safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Trenton Thompson and LB Elandon Roberts. QB Kenny Pickett was also inactive, though it’s unclear if it was due to his health, a lack of reps, or something else.

The Steelers will take on the Ravens next week. Currently, the game is set for Sunday at 1 PM/EST in Baltimore. After locking up the AFC’s top seed today, the Ravens are expected to rest their starters.