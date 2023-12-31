Joey Porter Jr. Injured Against Seahawks (Update)

UPDATE: Porter has returned to the game

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary absorbed another loss with Joey Porter Jr. going down in the second quarter. Porter was on a knee after an incomplete pass by Seattle with 6:36 left in the second quarter, and he was helped off the field by Pittsburgh’s medical staff.

Porter is Pittsburgh’s top corner, and with Patrick Peterson playing safety, that leaves James Pierre and Levi Wallace as Pittsburgh’s healthy outside corners. He looked to be in pain after getting to the sideline, but he seemed to be able to walk off the field fine. The nature of the injury is unknown.

Porter may have gotten hurt on the play prior when he tackled WR DK Metcalf following a 21-yard catch and run by the Seahawks receiver, and he was still feeling it on the play after. He quickly went into the medical tent and then had his helmet back on the sideline. However, he didn’t return to the field during the drive, which ended with a receiving touchdown by WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Pierre.

We’ll keep you updated on Porter’s status, and hopefully he’ll be able to return to the game soon. The fact he had his helmet back on the sideline after exiting the medical tent might be a good sign, but we’ll keep you updated with Porter’s status.