‘I Think It Would Cement The Legacy We Have:’ Cameron Heyward On His Nomination For Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Cameron Heyward was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the 2023 season. This is his sixth nomination and his third straight year in the running for the award. The award is given to a player each year to recognize them for excellence on and off the field. Each team nominates one player for his impact on the community. The winner receives a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. The award is announced at the NFL Honors event, which takes place just before the Super Bowl. This year, that will be on Feb. 8.

.@CamHeyward is our nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, presented by @Nationwide. RETWEET & reply with “#WPMOYChallenge Heyward” to help him earn a $25,000 contribution to the charity of his choice. #WPMOY 📝: https://t.co/n07CmHpLGz pic.twitter.com/piBTqahkqu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 7, 2021

Heyward has invested heavily in the community via his foundation, The Heyward House. This is a foundation that Heyward established in 2015 to impact the lives of youth in the community. As a child, Heyward was raised by a single mother after the passing of his late father, former NFL fullback Craig Heyward. Through his experience, Heyward knows that every kid needs to have one person who is in their corner, rooting for them at all times.

Heyward was interviewed by Missi Matthews about his nomination for the Steelers’ website and was asked what it would mean for this to finally be the year he wins the award.

“One, I think it would cement the legacy we have, not only myself, but for the Heyward House and the work we’re doing with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Heyward said. “But I also think it would allow us to continue to do great work in the community. Continue to keep giving back to young men and young women that need a chance to succeed. My goal is to continue to keep giving back. I know that Walter Payton Man of the Year award is nominated for so many guys who are deserving, but I think the real thing about it is the man he was and the legacy he set that I think we’re all just trying to create a legacy and live that out.”

Heyward has long embodied the Steelers’ way and has carried forward many legacies ingrained in the organization. The Heyward House has services that support youth experiencing food shortages as well as those fighting cancer. It also helps promote literacy and supports teachers and students in the community.